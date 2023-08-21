Shock picture shows police car tyre with gaping hole – after officers stop motorist for vehicle check

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock picture shows police car tyre with gaping hole – after officers stop motorist for vehicle check

The police car was spotted in and around Gairloch in the west Highlands.

By Louise Glen
The threadbare police car was spotted in Gairloch.
The police car tyre. Image: Philip Nicholson.

A motorist claims police drove away from him after he pointed out a gaping hole in their front tyre.

Philip Nicholson was pulled over for a vehicle check in Gairloch on Sunday.

Officers found no problems with his car, but as they spoke Mr Nicholson spotted the police car’s nearside tyre was threadbare, with a gaping hole.

He claims when he pointed out it out to the two officers, they drove off without getting out to check out the fault.

Video footage seen by The P&J shows Mr Nicholson standing with his phone, asking the pair to reverse back to show the tyre before he shout stop to get a snap of it.

He is heard on the film saying: “I want to check if the car is roadworthy as I don’t think it is.

“You’re happy driving on that?

“You’re going to kill someone with that tyre.”




Police car tyre was threadbare

A police spokeswoman has now confirmed the vehicle had been removed for repair.

In one photograph shown to The Press and Journal the tyre on the vehicle has a large slit and is bald in areas.

The MOT certificate for roadworthiness for any vehicle on the road says a tyre will be dangerous or a major fault if it is “distorted or worn to the extent the wheel or tyre is likely to become detached.”

Mr Nicholson said: “I was pulled over by police officers when I noticed their wheel. They pulled me over to check my car when I saw the damage to their own vehicle on Saturday afternoon in Gairloch.

“The tyre was ripped and threadbare at places. You could even see the metal.

“When I tried to take a photo they said it was an offence to photograph them, and they seemed to be running away from me. As I was taking photos they were driving away as quickly as possible.

“But if they were checking my car, surely I had a right to know that their tyres were fit.”

When Mr Nicholson checked his photos again the next day, they confirmed he had not imagined the problem.

The police car tyre in Gairloch. Image:Philip Nicholson.

He said: “Police officers should be driving cars that are roadworthy, and they weren’t  It is not right and it is not fair that they should be allowed to judge others. It is a crime for anyone to drive a vehicle like that.”

Mr Nicholson said he saw the vehicle for another hour around the town.

A police spokeswoman declined to comment further.

Conversation