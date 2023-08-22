Paedophile jailed after being caught with indecent images of children for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paedophile jailed after being caught with indecent images of children for second time

The images and videos found on Alasdair Rae's iPhone featured both boys and girls aged between six and 14 years old.

By David McPhee
Alasdair Rae has been jailed after police found indecent images and videos of children on his iPhone. Image: DC Thomson.
An Aberdeen sex offender has been jailed after he was caught with indecent images of children for the second time.

Alasdair Rae, 22, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted having of scores of images and videos of children on his iPhone when police searched his home.

Some of children featured in the indecent material were as young as six.

Rae, a registered sex offender, was handed a community payback order in 2021 after he was found with more than 30 hours of sick sexual videos featuring children between the ages of two and 15.

Accused had indecent content on iPhone

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that on July 12 last year police were alerted by the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit that Rae was in possession of indecent images and videos.

A Snapchat account linked to him had uploaded content to the internet, she said.

On August 9, police attended Rae’s home with a warrant and a search of the property was carried out.

“A number of devices were found, which the accused confirmed all belonged to him,” Ms Simpson added.

“Cybercrime officers attended and carried out preview examinations on the devices found at the locus that indicated the accused had indecent images and videos of children on his iPhone.”

Officers found 12 Category A images and seven Category A videos, 30 Category B images and eight Category B videos and 57 Category C images and two Category C videos on his phone.

The images and videos featured both boys and girls aged between six and 14 years old.

The videos found had a total playtime of five hours and 23 minutes.

Rae pleaded guilty to one charge of downloading indecent images of children and a second charge of being in possession of indecent images.

‘Attitude’ has been poor

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that his client has previous convictions for similar offences dating back to June 2021.

He added that he accepted that there were concerns highlighted about his client’s “lack of candour” regarding his offences within the social work report.

“The options today are that either Mr Rae goes to prison or he’s given a further chance to carry out community-based work,” Mr Sutherland said.

“It would be required to be a lengthy order but hopefully that would lead to a reduction in further offending.”

But Sheriff Graham Buchanan noted Rae’s previous record for offending and the fact that his “attitude” towards his existing order “has been poor”.

“I take the view that the only appropriate disposal is a period of imprisonment,” he added.

Sheriff Buchanan sentenced Rae, of Farquhar Road, Aberdeen, to eight months in prison.

He also placed Rae on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

