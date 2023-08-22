Much-needed mental health service for young people takes step closer to reality with new office and cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Much-needed mental health service for young people takes step closer to reality with new office and cash

Brent Centre Highlands will help young people in Inverness and Caithness to begin with.

By Sarah Bruce
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. The Brent Centre has gained charitable status in Scotland - its first step to opening a centre in Inverness Picture shows; Stock pic for Brent Centre story. Aberdeen. Supplied by Brent Centre Date; Unknown
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. The Brent Centre has gained charitable status in Scotland - its first step to opening a centre in Inverness Picture shows; Stock pic for Brent Centre story. Aberdeen. Supplied by Brent Centre Date; Unknown

Sarah Fielding feels like she has won the lottery – and in a way, she has.

Earlier this year, she got Brent Centre Highlands officially registered as a Scottish charity.

And now, the much-needed service to help our young people has been awarded £5,000 from the Scottish Children’s Lottery.

Brent Highlands’ head of service Sarah even has an office – it’s on Stephen’s Brae, look out for her.

The Brent Centre is a well-established name in London. And now, they have set their sights much further north.

Sarah Field, smiling, wearing a blue waterproof jacket in a wooded area
Brent Centre Highlands’ head of service Sarah Fielding. Image: Brent Centre Highlands

Being able to offer help to young people suffering emotional distress can’t come a moment too soon.

Sarah said: “We know the need is really high – we are already receiving requests for help and we are working incredibly hard to open the service as soon as we can.”

Brent Centre Highlands: What do they do?

Brent Centre Highlands is a new service offering help to young people from 14 to 21. The service particularly hopes to help those young people who aren’t able to access youth services that have a cut off at 16 or 18 years.

They don’t always fit into what’s on offer for adults, especially when 16 and 18 are ages when young people may particularly need help or support.

The service is understood to be the only psychoanalytic service for young people in the Highlands.

Brent Centre Highlands plans to operate in Inverness and Caithness initially, offering a range of appointment times, including after school and early evening.

How will the Lottery funding help?

Brent Centre Highlands is one of 51 charities across Scotland to be awarded funding from the Scottish Children’s Lottery.

Brent Centre Highlands was formally registered as a Scottish charity in January 2023. The Centre is working hard to raise enough funds to open the doors to young people experiencing emotional distress.

“This new funding from the Scottish Children’s Lottery takes us another step closer to opening up our service to young people in the Highlands.

“We couldn’t be more delighted with the support of the Scottish Children’s Lottery to help us deliver such a key service.”

What can you do to help Brent Centre Highlands?

Brent Centre Highlands now has a premises in central Inverness, at 8a Stephens Brae, near the Eastgate Centre.

The Brent Centre's circular and predominantly blue logo
Image: Brent Centre

As the fundraising drive continues, Brent Centre Highlands is keen to hear from volunteer community fundraisers.

Contact them at Highlands@brentcentre.org.uk

If you’d like to donate, the centre also has a crowdfunder up and running.

Conversation