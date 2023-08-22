Much-needed mental health service for young people takes step closer to reality with new office and cash

Sarah Fielding feels like she has won the lottery – and in a way, she has.

Earlier this year, she got Brent Centre Highlands officially registered as a Scottish charity.

And now, the much-needed service to help our young people has been awarded £5,000 from the Scottish Children’s Lottery.

Brent Highlands’ head of service Sarah even has an office – it’s on Stephen’s Brae, look out for her.

The Brent Centre is a well-established name in London. And now, they have set their sights much further north.

Being able to offer help to young people suffering emotional distress can’t come a moment too soon.

Sarah said: “We know the need is really high – we are already receiving requests for help and we are working incredibly hard to open the service as soon as we can.”

Brent Centre Highlands: What do they do?

Brent Centre Highlands is a new service offering help to young people from 14 to 21. The service particularly hopes to help those young people who aren’t able to access youth services that have a cut off at 16 or 18 years.

They don’t always fit into what’s on offer for adults, especially when 16 and 18 are ages when young people may particularly need help or support.

The service is understood to be the only psychoanalytic service for young people in the Highlands.

Brent Centre Highlands plans to operate in Inverness and Caithness initially, offering a range of appointment times, including after school and early evening.

How will the Lottery funding help?

Brent Centre Highlands is one of 51 charities across Scotland to be awarded funding from the Scottish Children’s Lottery.

Brent Centre Highlands was formally registered as a Scottish charity in January 2023. The Centre is working hard to raise enough funds to open the doors to young people experiencing emotional distress.

“This new funding from the Scottish Children’s Lottery takes us another step closer to opening up our service to young people in the Highlands.

“We couldn’t be more delighted with the support of the Scottish Children’s Lottery to help us deliver such a key service.”

What can you do to help Brent Centre Highlands?

Brent Centre Highlands now has a premises in central Inverness, at 8a Stephens Brae, near the Eastgate Centre.

As the fundraising drive continues, Brent Centre Highlands is keen to hear from volunteer community fundraisers.

Contact them at Highlands@brentcentre.org.uk

If you’d like to donate, the centre also has a crowdfunder up and running.