Missing Inverurie teen Aiden Smith last seen wearing camouflage jacket

A teenager has been reported missing from the Inverurie area.

Aiden Smith was last spotted in the area at around 2pm on Monday

The 15-year-old is described as being around 5ft 10in and of a slim to medium build.

Aiden has brown hair with streaks and a wavy fringe and was last seen wearing a thin camouflage jacket with a hood, black and grey trainers, a luminous green emblem and grey joggers.

Police are appealing for help in trying to trace him after he was reported missing.

Sergeant Ellen Long said: “If anyone has seen Aiden or has any information which may assist us in locating him, please get in touch via 101, quoting reference 30 of the August 22.”

Missing People operate a free helpline seven days a week from 9am – 11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.

This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000.