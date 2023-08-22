Ross County’s Dylan Smith earns maiden Scotland under-19 call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s Dylan Smith earns maiden Scotland under-19 call-up

Defender Smith is part of Billy Stark's squad for a friendly double header against Belgium and Czech Republic next month.

By Andy Skinner
Dylan Smith in action during the 2022-23 season, in which he made his first team breakthrough for Ross County.
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS

Ross County defender Dylan Smith has earned his first call up to the Scotland under-19s squad.

Smith, who turned 17 in June, has previously been in the Scotland under-17s side, for which he has won seven caps.

The Inverness-born defender had to be excluded from Brian McLaughlin’s squad for the under-17 European Championship in May, due to his first team commitments for the Staggies.

Smith has clocked up 18 appearances for the Staggies since breaking into Malky Mackay’s side at the start of last season.

Dylan Smith in action for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS

He claimed his second assist of the campaign last weekend, when he set up Eamonn Brophy’s winning goal in the dramatic 4-3 extra-time triumph over Aidrieonians in the Viaplay Cup.

Smith’s form has attracted the attention of Scotland under-19s boss Billy Stark, who has named him in his squad for a friendly double header next month.

The Scots will face Belgium in Hasselt on September 6, before taking on Czech Republic at the same venue three days later.

The matches will form part of Scotland’s preparations for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, which begin later in the year.

Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge has also been included in the squad.

Conversation