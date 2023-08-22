Ross County’s Dylan Smith earns maiden Scotland under-19 call-up

Ross County defender Dylan Smith has earned his first call up to the Scotland under-19s squad.

Smith, who turned 17 in June, has previously been in the Scotland under-17s side, for which he has won seven caps.

The Inverness-born defender had to be excluded from Brian McLaughlin’s squad for the under-17 European Championship in May, due to his first team commitments for the Staggies.

Smith has clocked up 18 appearances for the Staggies since breaking into Malky Mackay’s side at the start of last season.

He claimed his second assist of the campaign last weekend, when he set up Eamonn Brophy’s winning goal in the dramatic 4-3 extra-time triumph over Aidrieonians in the Viaplay Cup.

Smith’s form has attracted the attention of Scotland under-19s boss Billy Stark, who has named him in his squad for a friendly double header next month.

The Scots will face Belgium in Hasselt on September 6, before taking on Czech Republic at the same venue three days later.

#SCO19s | Billy Stark has named his Scotland Men's Under-19s squad for two friendly matches against Belgium and Czech Republic next month 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#YoungTeam — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) August 22, 2023

The matches will form part of Scotland’s preparations for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, which begin later in the year.

Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge has also been included in the squad.