Man, 51, reported missing from Westburn Road, Aberdeen

A man has been reported missing from Aberdeen, prompting a police appeal to the public.

Stephen Hames, 51, was last seen in the Westburn Road area of the city at around 9pm on Saturday night.

He is described as being around 5ft 4ins in height, of medium build, with short grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey zip up hooded jumper, blue denim jeans and white trainers.

Police say he is known to travel to the city centre of Aberdeen.

Police are now urging anyone who has seen Mr Hames or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0246 of August 27.