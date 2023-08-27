Gallery: Royals receive guard of honour as they arrive for Crathie Kirk service

The royal family received a warm welcome back to the north-east as they arrived for service at Crathie Kirk this morning.

Hundreds of people gathered along the route from the Balmoral gates to try to catch a glimpse of the special guests.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the small convoy of cars in a chauffeured Bentley closely followed by Prince William, the Princess of Wales and Prince Andrew.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh travelled behind with the Princess Royal and her husband, Admiral Timothy Laurence.

The group outing marked the first time many members of the family have attended service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral Castle, since the Queen died last year.

They were met by enthusiastic waves from the crowd of locals and tourists who gathered outside and were welcomed by a guard of honour from the soldiers of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was out at Lower Deeside to capture the royal arrivals.