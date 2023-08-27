Gallery: Royals receive guard of honour as they arrive for Crathie Kirk service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Royals receive guard of honour as they arrive for Crathie Kirk service

Hundreds of visitors gathered to wave to King Charles and Queen Camilla on Sunday morning.

The Kings Guard arrived at Crathie Kirk . Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Kings Guard arrived at Crathie Kirk . Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ellie Milne & heatherfowlie

The royal family received a warm welcome back to the north-east as they arrived for service at Crathie Kirk this morning.

Hundreds of people gathered along the route from the Balmoral gates to try to catch a glimpse of the special guests.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the small convoy of cars in a chauffeured Bentley closely followed by Prince William, the Princess of Wales and Prince Andrew.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh travelled behind with the Princess Royal and her husband, Admiral Timothy Laurence.

The group outing marked the first time many members of the family have attended service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral Castle, since the Queen died last year.

They were met by enthusiastic waves from the crowd of locals and tourists who gathered outside and were welcomed by a guard of honour from the soldiers of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was out at Lower Deeside to capture the royal arrivals. 

King Charles attends Crathie Kirk for the first time since becoming monarch.
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay Prince William and Princess Kate.
Charles and Camilla in car arriving at Crathie Kirk
King Charles and Queen Camilla arriving at Crathie Kirk for Sunday’s service.
Prince Andrew was also at Crathie Kirk today.
Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Timothy Lawrence arriving at Crathie Kirk.
Tourists and well-wishers around Crathie Kirk.
People walked around the grounds.
The Kings Guard lined the entrance.
The Kings Guard at Crathie Kirk.
People stopped to take photographs.
People taking pictures as the cars arrived.
Quite a few people were waiting outside the kirk to catch a glimpse of the Royal Family.
The Kings Guard marched to the Kirk.
The crowds enjoyed witnessing The King’s Guard marching up to the Kirk.
The Kings Guard leave Crathie Kirk followed by the crowds after the service.
The Kings Guard leave Crathie Kirk.

Conversation