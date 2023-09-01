Dornoch teenager Zara tees up dream job at leading golf courses in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Dornoch teenager Zara tees up dream job at leading golf courses in Germany

The Dornoch pupil will combine her passions for golf and languages on a work experience trip.

By John Ross
Zara Macdonald and Neil Hampton at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.
Zara Macdonald and Neil Hampton at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

A Dornoch teenager will combine her twin passions of golf and languages with an “incredible opportunity” of working at courses in Germany.

Zara Macdonald, 17, is about to start a two-week visit to golf courses near Hanover.

She will be shadowing the marketing and golf tourism team.

The Dornoch Academy pupil is heading into sixth year after securing a German Higher pass.

Tapping into continental contacts, Royal Dornoch Golf Club general manager Neil Hampton paved the way for the dream trip to northern Germany.

Great for language skills

Zara, a nine-handicap Royal Dornoch member, will be hosted by Golf51. She’ll work at the Arnold Palmer-designed Rethmar Golf links and nearby Golf Gleidingen championship course.

She said: “I’m really excited about the visit and seeing how the golf industry operates in Germany at successful clubs with around 2,000 members.

“My German teacher, Alasdair Bauld, said it would be great for my language skills to sample everyday life in the country, but this is way beyond anything we were expecting.”

Zara has been golfing since she was presented with plastic clubs by her parents as a toddler.

Her mother Margaret and granddad Sander are both three times champions at Royal Dornoch.

“My mum took me onto the practice ground at Royal Dornoch when I was three years old and I fell in love with the game”, she said.

Zara will be based at Gleidingen golf club in Hanover. Image Helma Scheffler.

“There is a very good junior section at the club, although I have been playing more with the ladies in recent years.

“Growing up in Dornoch you tend to take our golf courses for granted but as you get older and play further afield you realise why golfers come from all over the world to play the Championship Course.”

Club has close ties with the community

Neil Hampton added: “Zara has been a keen member here since she was a child. As a golf club with close ties to the local community, we were keen to support her hunt for a work placement in Germany.

“Royal Dornoch Golf Club invests a lot of time, energy and money in its junior golfers. They are the future of the club and the game.

“Over the years we have watched Zara grow as a golfer and a person. When we were approached to help her spread her wings, we were all delighted to help.

“It is wonderful that Golf51 have the same attitude to helping young people in their career development. We look forward to Zara enjoying the experience with them.”

Related –

North golfing student with turning pro plans shows potential by winning Royal Dornoch’s coveted Carnegie Shield

The post-war make-over that transformed golf at Royal Dornoch

Royal Dornoch course gives artist Aimee inspiration and her biggest challenge

More from Highlands & Islands

Don Johnstone in Inverness.
Visit Inverness Loch Ness hires former Caley Thistle marketing guru
Upper Ostaig House in Teangue, Skye viewed from outside.
Former Macdonald clan chief Skye holiday home hits market for £595,000
Gannet sailing yacht in 1934.
'It's just plain luck': Man restoring 112-year-old boat discovers family link following worldwide search
Inverness Justice Centre
Dingwall drug-driver was foaming at the mouth when stopped by police
Collage image of Nathan Turner on left and Ben Nevis ridge on right.
Sons saw dad fall to death while climbing near Ben Nevis
Alvance British Aluminium's graduates and apprentices for 2023. Fort William. Pictured L-R: Cameron Milne (Graduate Apprentice), Ben Campbell & Connor Anderson (Graduate Engineers), and Connor MacRae, Finlay Donald, Murdo Shaw & Raife Uppington (Modern Electrical & Mechanical Apprentices)
New starts come home: Fort William's new apprentices to the UK's only aluminium smelter
Concerns about the A9 go back decades and decades. This photo is from the early 70s. Image: DC Thomson.
Doctors warned about danger of deaths on A9 without dualling in 1973
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bonner grabbed a woman's breast after seeing her pal do the same Picture shows; Robert Bonner. Outside Tain Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 30/08/2023
Man grabbed woman's breast after seeing her female pal do the same
The Settler was successfully refloated this evening. Image: RNLI/Andrew MacDonald/PA Wire.
500-tonne vessel successfully refloated after running aground off Skye
Could one of these places lead to Renee and Andrew MacRae? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson design team
Renee and Andrew MacRae: Could these sites hold the clues to finding their bodies?

Conversation