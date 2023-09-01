Dornoch teenager Zara tees up dream job at leading golf courses in Germany

A Dornoch teenager will combine her twin passions of golf and languages with an “incredible opportunity” of working at courses in Germany.

Zara Macdonald, 17, is about to start a two-week visit to golf courses near Hanover.

She will be shadowing the marketing and golf tourism team.

The Dornoch Academy pupil is heading into sixth year after securing a German Higher pass.

Tapping into continental contacts, Royal Dornoch Golf Club general manager Neil Hampton paved the way for the dream trip to northern Germany.

Great for language skills

Zara, a nine-handicap Royal Dornoch member, will be hosted by Golf51. She’ll work at the Arnold Palmer-designed Rethmar Golf links and nearby Golf Gleidingen championship course.

She said: “I’m really excited about the visit and seeing how the golf industry operates in Germany at successful clubs with around 2,000 members.

“My German teacher, Alasdair Bauld, said it would be great for my language skills to sample everyday life in the country, but this is way beyond anything we were expecting.”

Zara has been golfing since she was presented with plastic clubs by her parents as a toddler.

Her mother Margaret and granddad Sander are both three times champions at Royal Dornoch.

“My mum took me onto the practice ground at Royal Dornoch when I was three years old and I fell in love with the game”, she said.

“There is a very good junior section at the club, although I have been playing more with the ladies in recent years.

“Growing up in Dornoch you tend to take our golf courses for granted but as you get older and play further afield you realise why golfers come from all over the world to play the Championship Course.”

Club has close ties with the community

Neil Hampton added: “Zara has been a keen member here since she was a child. As a golf club with close ties to the local community, we were keen to support her hunt for a work placement in Germany.

“Royal Dornoch Golf Club invests a lot of time, energy and money in its junior golfers. They are the future of the club and the game.

“Over the years we have watched Zara grow as a golfer and a person. When we were approached to help her spread her wings, we were all delighted to help.

“It is wonderful that Golf51 have the same attitude to helping young people in their career development. We look forward to Zara enjoying the experience with them.”

