Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire cottage complete with yurts and hot tubs only £350,000

Clochforbie Cottage, near Turriff, is offering potential home owners something a little different. 

By Lottie Hood
Cottage with two yurts for sale near Turriff
Clochforbie Cottage at Fisherie, near Turriff, has plenty to tempt potential homebuyers. Image: Brown & McRae/ASPC

Ever fancied staying in a yurt? Well, for £350,000 you can have two – and a four-bedroom house, too.

Set in the countryside near Turriff, Clochforbie Cottage has plenty on offer for potential homeowners.

The £350,000 house at Fisherie is set within two acres of land, complete with a barbecue hut. But it does not stop there.

Placed a “respectable” distance from the home lie two yurts, each with their own private hot tub.

Inside one of the yurt's in Turriff
A peak inside one of the Aberdeenshire yurts at the property. Image: Brown & McRae/ASPC

What is a yurt?

For those who know their yurt history, the portable circular dwellings have been a primary style of home in Central Asia for thousands of years.

Known as a ger in Mongolia where they are particularly popular, yurt is a Russian word for the round structures.

They are made of a lattice of flexible poles and covered in fabric with the central part of the roof – the crown – partially open to allow air to circulate.

Bringing something different to Aberdeenshire, the two at Clochforbie Cottage offer a unique letting opportunity and are already being run as a successful business. 

Each come with their own undercover kitchen and shower room facility with views of Bennachie from the hot tub and decking area.

Four bedroom cottage

The cottage itself has four bedrooms, two living areas, a large dining room and three bathrooms.

Around two acres of lawn and garden area hold a barbeque hut, garage and a range of various sheds.

The garden at the cottage
There is approximately two acres of well-kept gardens. Image: Brown & McRae/ASPC

The property is just off a quiet country road with Gardenstown and Pennan within easy distance. Turriff is a 15-minute drive away.

The property is being sold by Brown & McRae, and can be found on the ASPC website.

Conversation