One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Dyce area of Aberdeen

One person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in the Dyce area of Aberdeen this afternoon.

The incident happened at about 1.15pm on the A947 Stoneywood Road, near BP’s North Sea headquarters.

It resulted in the road being closed for about three hours, but it has subsequently reopened.

Police attended the incident in the Aberdeen suburb, with a spokesman saying: “We were made aware of a crash involving three vehicles on Stoneywood Road in Dyce, Aberdeen, shortly after 1.15pm today.

“One person was taken to hospital and the road was fully reopened around 4.15pm.”