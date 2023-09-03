Inverurie draw with Brora but Andy Low annoyed at referee; Turriff go nap at Wick

Inverurie Locos collected their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with Brora Rangers but manager Andy Low was scathing in his criticism of referee David Alexander.

Jonny Smith’s injury-time equaliser for the Railwaymen cancelled out Paul Brindle’s penalty, with Thomas Reid sent off for fouling Brindle for the spot-kick.

Locos boss Low said: “I’ll be honest it felt like we were playing against 12 men.

“I think it was a penalty, but just before it there was an incident where we should have had a free-kick.

“However, there were about 40 incidents in the game where we should have had a free-kick and the referee gave it to Brora.

“I wouldn’t have said anything if we’d got beat because it would sound like a hard luck story or sour grapes, but it felt like we were up against 12 men.

“There needs to be more consistency from officials.

“The point is something for us to build on, the guys are working so hard and I can’t fault their commitment.”

Ali Sutherland shot against the post for Brora early in the second half, but the breakthrough arrived just before the hour mark.

Reid sent Brindle tumbling and was shown a red card by ref Alexander before Brindle converted from the spot.

But deep into stoppage time Smith netted from a Lloyd Robertson corner to salvage a point for the visitors.

The goal was initially credited to Glen Donald but video footage showed Smith got the final touch.

Brora player-manager Ally MacDonald said: “It feels like two points dropped, at 1-0 up with a man advantage we had chances to kill the game off and we haven’t done it.

“I said to the players seeing out these sort of games are the ones that win you leagues and cups, which is what we want to be doing, but we need to get better at it.”

Wick Academy 1-5 Turriff United

Dean Donaldson was pleased clinical Turriff United triumphed 5-1 against Wick Academy in a game of two halves at Harmsworth Park.

The Turra boss admitted his side were under the cosh in the first period.

But following John Allan’s equaliser before half-time, second half strikes from Allan, Max Foster, Ewan Clark and Dylan Stuart earned the visitors the points.

Donaldson said: “It was a game of two halves, in the first half Wick caused us problems.

“They should have been two or three up before we got going, we were lucky it was 1-1 at half-time.

“If it wasn’t for our goalkeeper David Dey we’d have been behind, he made some great saves to keep us in it.

“Then playing down the slope we dominated the second half really and it was good to go on and win as we did.”

Academy started well and Ross Gunn’s low right-foot finish gave them the lead just shy of the half hour mark.

Scorries midfielder Jack Halliday hit the crossbar when clean through and David Dey denied Richard Macadie from point-blank range.

On the stroke of half-time Clark sent Allan through to equalise and early in the second half the Allan netted his, and United’s, second.

Shortly after the hour mark Foster headed home Turra’s third before Clark was on hand to slam home number four.

Stuart added to the tally in injury time by converting Callan Gray’s cross.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson said: “It could have finished about 5-5 with the chances we had.

“But we didn’t take them and Turriff punished us in the second half.

“However, you can’t concede the amount of goals we are at the moment.”