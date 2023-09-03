Inverurie draw with Brora but Andy Low annoyed at referee; Turriff go nap at Wick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie draw with Brora but Andy Low annoyed at referee; Turriff go nap at Wick

The Railwaymen claimed their first point in the Breedon Highland League this term with a late equaliser against the Cattachs, while United came from behind to defeat the Scorries.

By Callum Law
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low was unhappy with referee David Alexander in their draw with Brora Rangers in the Highland League.
Inverurie Locos collected their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with Brora Rangers but manager Andy Low was scathing in his criticism of referee David Alexander.

Jonny Smith’s injury-time equaliser for the Railwaymen cancelled out Paul Brindle’s penalty, with Thomas Reid sent off for fouling Brindle for the spot-kick.

Locos boss Low said: “I’ll be honest it felt like we were playing against 12 men.

“I think it was a penalty, but just before it there was an incident where we should have had a free-kick.

“However, there were about 40 incidents in the game where we should have had a free-kick and the referee gave it to Brora.

“I wouldn’t have said anything if we’d got beat because it would sound like a hard luck story or sour grapes, but it felt like we were up against 12 men.

“There needs to be more consistency from officials.

“The point is something for us to build on, the guys are working so hard and I can’t fault their commitment.”

Ali Sutherland shot against the post for Brora early in the second half, but the breakthrough arrived just before the hour mark.

Reid sent Brindle tumbling and was shown a red card by ref Alexander before Brindle converted from the spot.

Brora player-manager Ally MacDonald was left frustrated after drawing with Inverurie

But deep into stoppage time Smith netted from a Lloyd Robertson corner to salvage a point for the visitors.

The goal was initially credited to Glen Donald but video footage showed Smith got the final touch.

Brora player-manager Ally MacDonald said: “It feels like two points dropped, at 1-0 up with a man advantage we had chances to kill the game off and we haven’t done it.

“I said to the players seeing out these sort of games are the ones that win you leagues and cups, which is what we want to be doing, but we need to get better at it.”

Wick Academy 1-5 Turriff United

Dean Donaldson was pleased clinical Turriff United triumphed 5-1 against Wick Academy in a game of two halves at Harmsworth Park.

The Turra boss admitted his side were under the cosh in the first period.

But following John Allan’s equaliser before half-time, second half strikes from Allan, Max Foster, Ewan Clark and Dylan Stuart earned the visitors the points.

Donaldson said: “It was a game of two halves, in the first half Wick caused us problems.

“They should have been two or three up before we got going, we were lucky it was 1-1 at half-time.

“If it wasn’t for our goalkeeper David Dey we’d have been behind, he made some great saves to keep us in it.

Turriff United’s Ewan Clark scored in their win against Wick Academy

“Then playing down the slope we dominated the second half really and it was good to go on and win as we did.”

Academy started well and Ross Gunn’s low right-foot finish gave them the lead just shy of the half hour mark.

Scorries midfielder Jack Halliday hit the crossbar when clean through and David Dey denied Richard Macadie from point-blank range.

On the stroke of half-time Clark sent Allan through to equalise and early in the second half the Allan netted his, and United’s, second.

Shortly after the hour mark Foster headed home Turra’s third before Clark was on hand to slam home number four.

Stuart added to the tally in injury time by converting Callan Gray’s cross.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson

Wick player-manager Gary Manson said: “It could have finished about 5-5 with the chances we had.

“But we didn’t take them and Turriff punished us in the second half.

“However, you can’t concede the amount of goals we are at the moment.”

