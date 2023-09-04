‘You cannot put children’s lives at risk’: Chapelton school bus saved after axe caused ‘chaos’ on first week back

Pupils facing a “dangerous” 45-minute walk from Chapelton to Newtonhill will be given a bus again after pressure from parents forced a U-turn.

Worried parents have been demanding Aberdeenshire Council bring back the service in the interest of their children’s safety.

An online petition gathered more than 430 signatures.

How did children get to school without the bus?

The service was axed over the summer.

When classes returned last week, pupils travelling on foot had to tackle two busy roundabouts, cross the flyover of the dual carriageway and pass through the Tesco car park to reach Newtonhill Primary School.

The local authority argued that the 1.6 mile walk was “safe”.

But the move came under fire at a recent education meeting, as it emerged that many parents were driving children there instead – and causing parking mayhem.

Bus needed until new Chapelton School is open

Aberdeenshire Council provides free transport to primary pupils who have to walk more than two miles to their school.

Currently, youngsters living in Chapelton are zoned to Newtonhill, but this will change once the developing new town gets its own school.

Director of education, Laurence Findlay, confirmed the £10 million facility is “on track” to open in 2026.

And desperate parents stressed that the bus transport would only be a temporary measure until the new school is built, as they urged the council to part with cash to keep it alive a little longer.

‘To call this safe is a little bit worrying’

Gillian Steven, a parent and primary school teacher herself, spoke at the meeting to raise her concerns.

She argued: “In the last few months there have been two major road accidents south of Newtonhill on the A92 and all traffic was diverted through Newtonhill and over the flyover.

“It will happen again and to call this safe is a little bit worrying.”

She went on to say that the flyover on the A92 was an “extremely dangerous place to walk with children”.

And she also told the committee that Chapelton families face a 45-minute walk to Newtonhill School.

“To expect people to do this every day and in the winter months is idealistic and impossible,” she stated.

Gillian also said the move has forced more parents to drive their children to school, causing an increase in complaints from neighbours.

She added: “It’s only a matter of time before an accident occurs with all this extra traffic in the area.”

‘You cannot put children’s lives at risk’

Councillors asked for the service to be resumed until a detailed report into road safety is carried out.

They argued that there was no alternative route for children to get to school on foot, and said it was a “dangerous situation we need to put right”.

Mearns councillor Alison Evison called for the bus service to be brought back while this takes place.

She said: “Child safety is something we must give utmost consideration to.”

Her suggestion was backed by councillor Ann Bell who added: “If there is any risk to children, until a report comes back, I think we need to err on the side of caution.

“You cannot put children’s lives at risk.”

The bus is expected to return in the near future, though no date has been set yet.

Parking at Newtonhill School is ‘pretty chaotic’

Meanwhile, North Kincardine councillor Catherine Victor praised parents for their ongoing fight to save the service, but hopes the council will keep it going until the new school is built.

She said: “We had to fight last year to get it back because they were going to stop it.

“The public have been absolutely terrific in their determination to get this bus reinstated.

“Most parents don’t have half an hour to walk their children to school and pick them up at the end.”

After taking a trip to Newtonhill School to view the morning drop-off for herself, Ms Victor described the situation as “pretty chaotic”.

She added: “It’s not forever, it’s for the next three years or so.”