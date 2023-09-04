‘You cannot put children’s lives at risk’: Chapelton school bus saved after axe caused ‘chaos’ on first week back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You cannot put children’s lives at risk’: Chapelton school bus saved after axe caused ‘chaos’ on first week back

The move to reinstate the service came after parking problems at Newtonhill quickly got out of hand when schools returned last week.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Chapelton children attending Newtonhill School are expected to walk across the busy A92. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Chapelton children attending Newtonhill School are expected to walk across the busy A92. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Pupils facing a “dangerous” 45-minute walk from Chapelton to Newtonhill will be given a bus again after pressure from parents forced a U-turn.

Worried parents have been demanding Aberdeenshire Council bring back the service in the interest of their children’s safety.

An online petition gathered more than 430 signatures.

Without the bus, children would have to cross the flyover over the A92 near Newtonhill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

How did children get to school without the bus?

The service was axed over the summer.

When classes returned last week, pupils travelling on foot had to tackle two busy roundabouts, cross the flyover of the dual carriageway and pass through the Tesco car park to reach Newtonhill Primary School.

The local authority argued that the 1.6 mile walk was “safe”.

But the move came under fire at a recent education meeting, as it emerged that many parents were driving children there instead – and causing parking mayhem.

Bus needed until new Chapelton School is open

Aberdeenshire Council provides free transport to primary pupils who have to walk more than two miles to their school.

Currently, youngsters living in Chapelton are zoned to Newtonhill, but this will change once the developing new town gets its own school.

Chapelton children will have to attend Newtonhill until the town gets a school of its own. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Director of education, Laurence Findlay, confirmed the £10 million facility is “on track” to open in 2026.

And desperate parents stressed that the bus transport would only be a temporary measure until the new school is built, as they urged the council to part with cash to keep it alive a little longer.

‘To call this safe is a little bit worrying’

Gillian Steven, a parent and primary school teacher herself, spoke at the meeting to raise her concerns.

She argued: “In the last few months there have been two major road accidents south of Newtonhill on the A92 and all traffic was diverted through Newtonhill and over the flyover.

“It will happen again and to call this safe is a little bit worrying.”

She went on to say that the flyover on the A92 was an “extremely dangerous place to walk with children”.

Newtonhill School can be found on St Michael’s Road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And she also told the committee that Chapelton families face a 45-minute walk to Newtonhill School.

“To expect people to do this every day and in the winter months is idealistic and impossible,” she stated.

Gillian also said the move has forced more parents to drive their children to school, causing an increase in complaints from neighbours.

She added: “It’s only a matter of time before an accident occurs with all this extra traffic in the area.”

‘You cannot put children’s lives at risk’

Councillors asked for the service to be resumed until a detailed report into road safety is carried out.

They argued that there was no alternative route for children to get to school on foot, and said it was a “dangerous situation we need to put right”.

Mearns councillor Alison Evison called for the bus service to be brought back while this takes place.

Councillor Alison Evison backed the petitioners and called for the bus service to be retained. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

She said: “Child safety is something we must give utmost consideration to.”

Her suggestion was backed by councillor Ann Bell who added: “If there is any risk to children, until a report comes back, I think we need to err on the side of caution.

“You cannot put children’s lives at risk.”

The bus is expected to return in the near future, though no date has been set yet.

Parking at Newtonhill School is ‘pretty chaotic’

Meanwhile, North Kincardine councillor Catherine Victor praised parents for their ongoing fight to save the service, but hopes the council will keep it going until the new school is built.

She said: “We had to fight last year to get it back because they were going to stop it.

Cars waiting on the end of the school day outside Newtonhill School causing narrowing of the road and pavements to become blocked. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“The public have been absolutely terrific in their determination to get this bus reinstated.

“Most parents don’t have half an hour to walk their children to school and pick them up at the end.”

After taking a trip to Newtonhill School to view the morning drop-off for herself, Ms Victor described the situation as “pretty chaotic”.

She added: “It’s not forever, it’s for the next three years or so.”

Fears of accident waiting to happen outside Aberdeenshire primary school

Conversation