Home Business Local Business

‘We have left lots of happy memories’: Ecosse Motorcycles in Aberdeen to close after 18 years

The family-run motorbike shop says the closure is due to retirement.

By Shanay Taylor
Martin Marshall, founder and managing director of Ecosse Motorcycles. Image: Royal Bank of Scotland
Martin Marshall, founder and managing director of Ecosse Motorcycles. Image: Royal Bank of Scotland

Ecosse Motorcycles in Aberdeen has closed its doors for the final time this week.

The popular motorcycle dealer on Craigshaw Place has been the premier Honda Motorcycle dealer in Scotland since opening in 2005.

However, after nearly two decades in business the firm took to social media to share founder Martin Marshall’s “difficult decision” to retire.

The post read: “Dear all past and present Ecosse customers

“With immediate effect we would like to inform you that both Aberdeen and Dundee shops will close.

“Martin has made the difficult decision to retire and would like to use this opportunity to thank all customers of Ecosse that we have enjoyed looking after over the past 18 years or so.”

The business rode out the Covid pandemic after receiving a £150,000 support package from the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2021, after previously receiving £130,000 to help move from its Hutcheon Street base to the West Tullos industrial estate in 2020.

Nearly 20 years in business

The shop opened its doors in Aberdeen back in 2005 and later expanded by opening up in Dundee.

Both branches were complete with multi-bench workshops with fully approved Vosa and MOT stations.

It also offered a huge range of second-hand motorcycles from all manufacturers, but principally from Honda.

Exterior view of Ecosse Motorcycles
Ecosse Motorcycles operates from Craigshaw Place in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps

The farewell post continued: “We go in the knowledge we have left lots of happy memories in the biking community in the north-east of Scotland.

“The closure of the company is being handled by CBW Recovery LLP and any inquiries should be directed to 020 7309 3805.

“We’d also like to thank all of our suppliers who have supported us over the years.”

CBW Recovery is a corporate recovery, insolvency and financial planning business.

‘Gutted to hear this’

Customers waited no time to share their upset over the store closing as over 100 users commented on the post.

Donald Barclay wrote: “First bike from you guys close to 10 years ago, lovely memories dealing with the team and also chatting about bike lessons too.

“Very grateful for you all. Thank you for your impeccable service and being there for my 1st and 2nd bike.”

Chris Kemp added: “Really sad to read this, but it’s been a pleasure dealing with you Martin and the dealership.

“Over the years. Thanks for such great customer service and warm welcome and enjoy a well deserved retirement. Just Sorry to see that it’s an abrupt closure.”

A fellow employee, Liam Caine wrote: “Gutted I’m reading this, Martin was an amazing boss to work for and treated all his employees as family. Enjoyed every day of my employment at Ecosse, all the best.”

Steve Chalmers commented: “Gutted to hear this. Easily the best service in town. Been a regular since I started riding.

“You will be missed. Enjoy the retirement! Well earned.”

