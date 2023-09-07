Woman ran terrified from home to escape ex who dragged her into kitchen

A man has been fined after his ex-partner was forced to flee her home in terror when he assaulted her and then tried to kiss her.

Dariusz Kaminski, 46, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the woman by shoving her off the edge of the sofa bed, pushing her onto her back and attempting to kiss her.

An angry Kaminski then dragged the woman into her kitchen before she ran terrified from from house to a neighbour’s home, where she called the police.

The court also heard Kaminiski had previously tried to re-enter the woman’s property after being thrown out following their break-up.

Shoved his hand through letterbox

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that on the morning of April 11 this year Kaminski’s partner ended the relationship between the two and told him to leave the property.

The woman changed the locks and ordered him to stay away from the house.

However, later that same day, while the woman was in the house alone, she heard a banging on the front door and Kaminski demanding to be let in.

“She was locked in and suffered fear and alarm by the accused’s presence,” Ms Stewart said.

“She told him to leave but he put his hand through the letter box.”

On June 23 this year Kaminski was invited over to the woman’s house where they drank in the garden.

Kaminski admits charges

But when they went inside about 7pm Kaminski became angry and while the woman was sitting on the edge of a sofa bed he pushed her onto her back and attempted to kiss her.

“She told him to get off as she was struggling to breathe,” Ms Stewart said.

“He then called her an ‘old whore’ and a ‘ginger c***’ before grabbing her by the arms, whereby he dragged her into the kitchen.

“The complainer became scared and ran out of the property to a neighbour’s house to call the police.”

Kaminski pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and a second charge of assault against his former partner.

He also admitted two charges of breaching a condition to stay away from the woman, on one occasion telling police he was there to collect clothes.

‘Wake-up call’

Kaminski’s defence solicitor, Caitlin Pirie, told the court that the incident has been “a wake-up call” for her client.

“It has been noted that to some extent he had tried to put some blame on the complainer and he apologises for that,” she said.

“He wants to make it clear that he does accept responsibility for his actions and is remorseful for his behaviour.”

Sheriff Gerald Sinclair fined Kaminski, of Porthill Court, Aberdeen, a total of £1,050.

