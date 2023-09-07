Woman ran terrified from home to escape ex who dragged her into kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman ran terrified from home to escape ex who dragged her into kitchen

The court heard Dariusz Kaminski's former partner had changed the locks and ordered him to stay away from the house. 

By David McPhee
Dariusz Kaminski admitted a series of charges related to the abuse of his former partner. Image: DC Thomson.
Dariusz Kaminski admitted a series of charges related to the abuse of his former partner. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been fined after his ex-partner was forced to flee her home in terror when he assaulted her and then tried to kiss her.

Dariusz Kaminski, 46, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the woman by shoving her off the edge of the sofa bed, pushing her onto her back and attempting to kiss her.

An angry Kaminski then dragged the woman into her kitchen before she ran terrified from from house to a neighbour’s home, where she called the police.

The court also heard Kaminiski had previously tried to re-enter the woman’s property after being thrown out following their break-up.

Shoved his hand through letterbox

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that on the morning of April 11 this year Kaminski’s partner ended the relationship between the two and told him to leave the property.

The woman changed the locks and ordered him to stay away from the house.

However, later that same day, while the woman was in the house alone, she heard a banging on the front door and Kaminski demanding to be let in.

“She was locked in and suffered fear and alarm by the accused’s presence,” Ms Stewart said.

“She told him to leave but he put his hand through the letter box.”

On June 23 this year Kaminski was invited over to the woman’s house where they drank in the garden.

Kaminski admits charges

But when they went inside about 7pm Kaminski became angry and while the woman was sitting on the edge of a sofa bed he pushed her onto her back and attempted to kiss her.

“She told him to get off as she was struggling to breathe,” Ms Stewart said.

“He then called her an ‘old whore’ and a ‘ginger c***’ before grabbing her by the arms, whereby he dragged her into the kitchen.

“The complainer became scared and ran out of the property to a neighbour’s house to call the police.”

Kaminski pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and a second charge of assault against his former partner.

He also admitted two charges of breaching a condition to stay away from the woman, on one occasion telling police he was there to collect clothes.

‘Wake-up call’

Kaminski’s defence solicitor, Caitlin Pirie, told the court that the incident has been “a wake-up call” for her client.

“It has been noted that to some extent he had tried to put some blame on the complainer and he apologises for that,” she said.

“He wants to make it clear that he does accept responsibility for his actions and is remorseful for his behaviour.”

Sheriff Gerald Sinclair fined Kaminski, of Porthill Court, Aberdeen, a total of £1,050.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scot Murray. Image: Facebook
Police chase driver given jail warning after ignoring court order
Haddo House will be taking part in this year's Doors Open Days.
All the 50 buildings in Aberdeenshire taking part in Doors Open Day
The space was previously home to a Covid test centre for flyers.
Hybrid shop at Aberdeen International Airport is a UK first
Daniel Mitchell, of Knight Property Group, outside 1 St Swithin Row. Aberdeen.
Barra Energy ready for 'fresh chapter' at new offices in Aberdeen's west end
Ben Hart is bringing his highly-anticipated UK tour to Aberdeen and Inverness this montth. Image: Matt Crockett.
World-renowned magician Ben Hart to perform in Aberdeen and Inverness as part of UK…
Marischal Square.
North Sea oil and gas watchdog branching out into hydrogen
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Man in dock over £250,000 cannabis haul in Inverbervie
Offshore wind turbine
Aberdeen University proposes hydrogen ‘bank’ for UK North Sea
Cocaine Bear was one of the most popular movies at the HMP Grampian library. Image: Universal Pictures / DC Thomson
Cocaine Bear huge hit with HMP Grampian prisoners, library stats reveal
A taxi in Aberdeen city centre
Rogue Aberdeen taxi racked up 40 illegal weekend fares after 'missing warning email'