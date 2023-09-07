All the 50 buildings in Aberdeenshire taking part in Doors Open Day

Aberdeenshire’s most unique sites will open their doors as part of the free heritage trail.

There will be 50 venues across the north-east, taking part in the national festival Doors Open Days.

The festival, which aims to make Scotland’s cultural heritage accessible to everyone, is now in its 34th year.

It will give tourists and locals the chance to view some of Aberdeenshire’s most interesting and iconic properties for free.

Aberdeenshire’s Doors Open Days Coordinator Clare Tierney said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to some amazing buildings across Aberdeenshire.

“We have a wealth of historically interesting and important buildings, all with fascinating stories, and I hope to see people from far and wide find out more about Aberdeenshire’s built environment.

“The event is intended to increase public appreciation and enjoyment of Scotland’s built heritage and promote inclusion in Scotland’s civic spaces and activities.”

When is Doors Open Day in Aberdeenshire?

The festival is being held in Aberdeenshire over two days in September.

Different venues across the shire will be opening their doors on September 16 and 17.

Check out our handy list of venues to explore.

Kincardine & Mearns

Beannachar Camphill Community

Benholm and Johnshaven Heritage Hub Museum

Hallgreen Castle

Kinneff Old Church

St Cyrus National Nature Reserve

St James the Great Episcopal Church, Stonehaven

St Ternan’s Scottish Episcopal Church

Stonehaven Community Fire Station

Stonehaven Lifeboat Station

Tod Head Lighthouse

Tolbooth Museum

Marr

Aboyne-Dinnet Church

Alford Heritage Museum

Alford Valley Community Railway

Ballater Street Furniture Walking Tour

Braemar Castle

Cairngorm Bothies

Chapel of Saint Lesmo

Clashindarroch Wind Farm

Glen Tanar Ballroom

Glen Tanar Walled Garden

Leith Hall

Masonic Temple, Ballater

St Margaret’s Church, Huntly

The Bucket Mill

Garioch

Bennachie Visitor Centre

Elyza Fraser Mausoleum

Garlogie Mill Beam Engine and Turbine House

Leslie Castle

Manar House

Formartine

Ellon Masonic Temple

Fyvie Parish Church

Haddo House

National Decommissioning Centre

The Sand Bothy

Buchan

Aberdeenshire Farming Museum

Burnhaven School

Longside Parish Church

The Old Manse, Stuartfield

Banff and Buchan

1 High Shore, Banff (Merchant’s House)

Banff Parish Church

Craigston Castle

Duff House Mausoleum

Faithlie Centre

Forglen Hall, Turriff

Fraserburgh Old Parish Church

Macduff Parish Church

Salmon Bothy

Sandhaven Meal Mill

The Granary, Portsoy

Vanilla Ink, The Smiddy

What is Doors Open Days?

Doors Open Days has become Scotland’s largest free festival celebrating heritage and culture.

Every September, residents can explore hundreds of buildings up and down the country, some of which only open once a year, or once a lifetime.

It began back in 1990, with only 44 events taking place in Glasgow and Ayr.

During the last 33 years the festival has expanded to reach all 32 council regions of Scotland with visitors enjoying access to nearly 1,000 events.

