All the 50 buildings in Aberdeenshire taking part in Doors Open Day

Aberdeenshire’s most unique sites will open their doors as part of the free heritage trail.
There will be 50 venues across the north-east, taking part in the national festival Doors Open Days.
The festival, which aims to make Scotland’s cultural heritage accessible to everyone, is now in its 34th year.
It will give tourists and locals the chance to view some of Aberdeenshire’s most interesting and iconic properties for free.
Aberdeenshire’s Doors Open Days Coordinator Clare Tierney said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to some amazing buildings across Aberdeenshire.
“We have a wealth of historically interesting and important buildings, all with fascinating stories, and I hope to see people from far and wide find out more about Aberdeenshire’s built environment.
“The event is intended to increase public appreciation and enjoyment of Scotland’s built heritage and promote inclusion in Scotland’s civic spaces and activities.”
When is Doors Open Day in Aberdeenshire?
The festival is being held in Aberdeenshire over two days in September.
Different venues across the shire will be opening their doors on September 16 and 17.
Check out our handy list of venues to explore.
Kincardine & Mearns
- Beannachar Camphill Community
- Benholm and Johnshaven Heritage Hub Museum
- Hallgreen Castle
- Kinneff Old Church
- St Cyrus National Nature Reserve
- St James the Great Episcopal Church, Stonehaven
- St Ternan’s Scottish Episcopal Church
- Stonehaven Community Fire Station
- Stonehaven Lifeboat Station
- Tod Head Lighthouse
- Tolbooth Museum
Marr
- Aboyne-Dinnet Church
- Alford Heritage Museum
- Alford Valley Community Railway
- Ballater Street Furniture Walking Tour
- Braemar Castle
- Cairngorm Bothies
- Chapel of Saint Lesmo
- Clashindarroch Wind Farm
- Glen Tanar Ballroom
- Glen Tanar Walled Garden
- Leith Hall
- Masonic Temple, Ballater
- St Margaret’s Church, Huntly
- The Bucket Mill
Garioch
- Bennachie Visitor Centre
- Elyza Fraser Mausoleum
- Garlogie Mill Beam Engine and Turbine House
- Leslie Castle
- Manar House
Formartine
- Ellon Masonic Temple
- Fyvie Parish Church
- Haddo House
- National Decommissioning Centre
- The Sand Bothy
Buchan
- Aberdeenshire Farming Museum
- Burnhaven School
- Longside Parish Church
- The Old Manse, Stuartfield
Banff and Buchan
- 1 High Shore, Banff (Merchant’s House)
- Banff Parish Church
- Craigston Castle
- Duff House Mausoleum
- Faithlie Centre
- Forglen Hall, Turriff
- Fraserburgh Old Parish Church
- Macduff Parish Church
- Salmon Bothy
- Sandhaven Meal Mill
- The Granary, Portsoy
- Vanilla Ink, The Smiddy
What is Doors Open Days?
Doors Open Days has become Scotland’s largest free festival celebrating heritage and culture.
Every September, residents can explore hundreds of buildings up and down the country, some of which only open once a year, or once a lifetime.
It began back in 1990, with only 44 events taking place in Glasgow and Ayr.
During the last 33 years the festival has expanded to reach all 32 council regions of Scotland with visitors enjoying access to nearly 1,000 events.
