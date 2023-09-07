All the 50 buildings in Aberdeenshire taking part in Doors Open Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

All the 50 buildings in Aberdeenshire taking part in Doors Open Day

A range of buildings including castles, lighthouses and museums will be open as part of Scotland's free largest heritage trail.

By Shanay Taylor
Haddo House will be taking part in this year's Doors Open Days.
Haddo House will be one of the venues taking part in Doors Open Days this year. Image Supplied by National Trust for Scotland.

Aberdeenshire’s most unique sites will open their doors as part of the free heritage trail.

There will be 50 venues across the north-east, taking part in the national festival Doors Open Days.

The festival, which aims to make Scotland’s cultural heritage accessible to everyone, is now in its 34th year.

It will give tourists and locals the chance to view some of Aberdeenshire’s most interesting and iconic properties for free.

Aberdeenshire’s Doors Open Days Coordinator Clare Tierney said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to some amazing buildings across Aberdeenshire.

“We have a wealth of historically interesting and important buildings, all with fascinating stories, and I hope to see people from far and wide find out more about Aberdeenshire’s built environment.

“The event is intended to increase public appreciation and enjoyment of Scotland’s built heritage and promote inclusion in Scotland’s civic spaces and activities.”

When is Doors Open Day in Aberdeenshire?

The festival is being held in Aberdeenshire over two days in September.

Different venues across the shire will be opening their doors on September 16 and 17.

Check out our handy list of venues to explore.

Tolbooth Museum in Aberdeen
Aberdeen’s Tolbooth Museum will take part in the festival. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Kincardine & Mearns

  • Beannachar Camphill Community
  • Benholm and Johnshaven Heritage Hub Museum
  • Hallgreen Castle
  • Kinneff Old Church
  • St Cyrus National Nature Reserve
  • St James the Great Episcopal Church, Stonehaven
  • St Ternan’s Scottish Episcopal Church
  • Stonehaven Community Fire Station
  • Stonehaven Lifeboat Station
  • Tod Head Lighthouse
  • Tolbooth Museum

To find out more about these venues click here.

Marr

  • Aboyne-Dinnet Church
  • Alford Heritage Museum
  • Alford Valley Community Railway
  • Ballater Street Furniture Walking Tour
  • Braemar Castle
  • Cairngorm Bothies
  • Chapel of Saint Lesmo
  • Clashindarroch Wind Farm
  • Glen Tanar Ballroom
  • Glen Tanar Walled Garden
  • Leith Hall
  • Masonic Temple, Ballater
  • St Margaret’s Church, Huntly
  • The Bucket Mill

Further information about these Doors Open Day venues can be found here.

Tod Head Lighthouse, Catterline will allow visitors a look inside. Image: Darrell Benns.

Garioch

  • Bennachie Visitor Centre
  • Elyza Fraser Mausoleum
  • Garlogie Mill Beam Engine and Turbine House
  • Leslie Castle
  • Manar House

More details on these five venues can be found here.

Formartine

  • Ellon Masonic Temple
  • Fyvie Parish Church
  • Haddo House
  • National Decommissioning Centre
  • The Sand Bothy

Further information about these venues can be found online.

Manar House.
Manar House will also open its doors during the festival. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Buchan

  • Aberdeenshire Farming Museum
  • Burnhaven School
  • Longside Parish Church
  • The Old Manse, Stuartfield

To find out more about these venues click here.

Banff and Buchan

  • 1 High Shore, Banff (Merchant’s House)
  • Banff Parish Church
  • Craigston Castle
  • Duff House Mausoleum
  • Faithlie Centre
  • Forglen Hall, Turriff
  • Fraserburgh Old Parish Church
  • Macduff Parish Church
  • Salmon Bothy
  • Sandhaven Meal Mill
  • The Granary, Portsoy
  • Vanilla Ink, The Smiddy

A closer look into these venues can be found here.

The Sand Bothy.
The Sand Bothy will open its doors for the festival. Image: DARRELL BENNS.

What is Doors Open Days?

Doors Open Days has become Scotland’s largest free festival celebrating heritage and culture.

Every September, residents can explore hundreds of buildings up and down the country, some of which only open once a year, or once a lifetime.

It began back in 1990, with only 44 events taking place in Glasgow and Ayr.

During the last 33 years the festival has expanded to reach all 32 council regions of Scotland with visitors enjoying access to nearly 1,000 events.

Further information on other locations taking part in the festival can be found here.

More from What's On

Gareth Williams
Aberdeen-bound show Songs From The Last Page set to celebrate Scottish literature
Jen Skinner
Tiree, two, one and then lights, camera and action for Jen Skinner
comic con aberdeen
Comic Con Aberdeen: Stars from Buffy, Police Academy and Doctor Who in 2024 line-up
Irish singing sensation Niall Horan has announced he will play in Aberdeen.
Niall Horan announces Aberdeen tour date
Fancy a dram? Image: Distilled
5 things to do this weekend: Doors Open Days, Braemar Gathering and Distilled festival
Morna Pearson and Danielle Jam
Dracula Mina's Reckoning: North-east twist on classic horror tale set for Aberdeen and Inverness
Aberdeen Mela first year at Queens Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Thousands gather to celebrate diversity at the Aberdeen Mela
time vine aberdeen
Tim Vine ready to be 'trivial, brief, stupid' and hilarious for north and north-east…
Secretary of The Lonach Highland & Friendly Society Lauren Johnston. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lonach: Behind the scenes with secretary Lauren Johnston as iconic Highland Games set to…
Mock up Loch Ness Monster in Loch Ness.
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate Aberdeen, Loch Ness 24 and search for…

Conversation