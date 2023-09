An investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted in a pub in Aberdeen.

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which took place at the beginning of July.

A man was reportedly assaulted on Friday, July 7 at around 11pm.

The incident took place at the Mains of Scotstown, in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 4725.