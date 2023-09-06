Harlaw Academy evacuated after reports of a ‘strong smell of smoke’

Harlaw Academy has been evacuated after a “strong smell of smoke” was reported.

Pupils and staff at the Aberdeen school were told to leave the building by fire crews this morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received the call-out at 10.30am and has deployed two appliances to the school.

The whole school was ordered to evacuate due to a “strong smell of smoke”, however it is understood there is no fire at the moment.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Harlaw Academy is currently undertaking a whole school evacuation.

“There is a strong smell of smoke but no identified fire as yet. Fire services were called and they asked staff and pupils to evacuate the building.”

