Man spent night in police custody with knife in his pocket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man spent night in police custody with knife in his pocket

Grzegors Tronicki's knife was not discovered by police until he was being taken to court.

By David McPhee
Grzegors Tronicki had a knife in his cell at Kittybrewster Custody Suite.
Grzegors Tronicki had a knife in his cell at Kittybrewster Custody Suite.

A man managed to spend the night in police custody with a knife in his pocket after police failed to find it, despite a search.

Grzegors Tronicki, who works in asbestos removal, was found by police in his car following a night in the pub and was arrested.

However, despite being searched by officers, the knife wasn’t discovered and was only found the following morning at Kittybrewster Police Station prior to the 43-year-old being taken to court.

His solicitor told Aberdeen Sheriff Court her client had the knife for a “legitimate purpose” but shouldn’t have had it with him after he’d finished work that day.

Knife wasn’t found until following day

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that while Tronicki was in custody he was searched and a black-handled lock-knife, with a 6.5cm blade, was found.

However, Tronicki’s defence lawyer, Lynn Bentley stated that her client had been arrested but that the knife hadn’t been located until “the second day”.

Ms Bentley told the court that Tronicki had gone to the pub after work before returning to his car on Scotstown Road, Aberdeen, where he had fallen asleep.

Police arrived and arrested Tronicki and searched him by patting him down before placing him in a police car and taking him to Kittybrewster Police Station, where he spent the night in a cell.

“It would appear a more thorough search was done the following morning before going in the transport van,” Ms Bentley said.

“Mr Tronicki had the knife for a legitimate reason but he shouldn’t have had the knife in a public place.”

Kittybrewster Police Office, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Tronicki that she “accepted the explanation that had been put forward” for him being in possession of a knife.

But added: “I still have to mark the offence so I will mark it with a fine.”

Sheriff Hodge fined Tronicki, of School Drive, Aberdeen, a total of £100.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A folding knife was found concealed in a waistband during a routine search while being transferred to court from police custody. The man was charged with possession of the item.

“All custodies are subject to search upon entering custody and a safe system implanted which includes a sweep with a metal detector.

“More intrusive searches can be authorised depending on the threat and risk posed by the subject or the circumstances surrounding the arrest.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Design sketch of Macduff Marine Aquarium expansion
Macduff Marine Aquarium expansion: First images released of ambitious new vision for attraction
Man spent night in police custody with knife in his pocket
Traffic at standstill on A90 following two-vehicle crash near Tipperty junction
Stonehaven rail crash: Survivor describes moment she was hurled out of window during impact
Grzegors Tronicki had a knife in his cell at Kittybrewster Custody Suite.
Stonehaven rail crash: Families hit out at guilty Network Rail and say 'we will…
Grzegors Tronicki had a knife in his cell at Kittybrewster Custody Suite.
Network Rail pleads guilty to catalogue of errors that caused the Stonehaven rail crash
Jackie Stuart standing next to the picture of him being held hostage.
Jackie Stuart: The quiet man who kept his feet on the ground as mayhem…
Grzegors Tronicki had a knife in his cell at Kittybrewster Custody Suite.
Boy, 16, arrested in connection with serious sexual assault in Inverurie
Coastguard helicopter in the air. The helicopter is red and white.
Helicopter flies low over Aberdeen in early hours in response to police incident
Grzegors Tronicki had a knife in his cell at Kittybrewster Custody Suite.
Police chase driver given jail warning after ignoring court order
Haddo House will be taking part in this year's Doors Open Days.
All the 50 buildings in Aberdeenshire taking part in Doors Open Day