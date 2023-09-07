Man spent night in police custody with knife in his pocket

A man managed to spend the night in police custody with a knife in his pocket after police failed to find it, despite a search.

Grzegors Tronicki, who works in asbestos removal, was found by police in his car following a night in the pub and was arrested.

However, despite being searched by officers, the knife wasn’t discovered and was only found the following morning at Kittybrewster Police Station prior to the 43-year-old being taken to court.

His solicitor told Aberdeen Sheriff Court her client had the knife for a “legitimate purpose” but shouldn’t have had it with him after he’d finished work that day.

Knife wasn’t found until following day

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that while Tronicki was in custody he was searched and a black-handled lock-knife, with a 6.5cm blade, was found.

However, Tronicki’s defence lawyer, Lynn Bentley stated that her client had been arrested but that the knife hadn’t been located until “the second day”.

Ms Bentley told the court that Tronicki had gone to the pub after work before returning to his car on Scotstown Road, Aberdeen, where he had fallen asleep.

Police arrived and arrested Tronicki and searched him by patting him down before placing him in a police car and taking him to Kittybrewster Police Station, where he spent the night in a cell.

“It would appear a more thorough search was done the following morning before going in the transport van,” Ms Bentley said.

“Mr Tronicki had the knife for a legitimate reason but he shouldn’t have had the knife in a public place.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Tronicki that she “accepted the explanation that had been put forward” for him being in possession of a knife.

But added: “I still have to mark the offence so I will mark it with a fine.”

Sheriff Hodge fined Tronicki, of School Drive, Aberdeen, a total of £100.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A folding knife was found concealed in a waistband during a routine search while being transferred to court from police custody. The man was charged with possession of the item.

“All custodies are subject to search upon entering custody and a safe system implanted which includes a sweep with a metal detector.

“More intrusive searches can be authorised depending on the threat and risk posed by the subject or the circumstances surrounding the arrest.”

