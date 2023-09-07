Macduff Marine Aquarium expansion: First images released of ambitious new vision for attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macduff Marine Aquarium expansion: First images released of ambitious new vision for attraction

A lobster hatchery, cafe restaurant and viewing decks are all planned for the attraction.

David Mackay By David Mackay
The first image of an expansion to Macduff Marine Aquarium have been released.

Aberdeenshire Council has secured £20 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up scheme for a series of coastal projects.

The Cultural Tides: North Sea Connections initiative also includes the development of a cultural quarter in Peterhead centred on the vacant Arbuthnot House.

Now the first images of the expansion of Macduff Marine Aquarium have been released by the council.

What will be in Macduff aquarium expansion?

Aberdeenshire Council says the expansion of Macduff Marine Aquarium is needed to improve the experience for visitors and make them stay longer.

A new lobster hatchery is planned with hands-on events for learners for people to see the species grown from larvae until they are old enough to be released into the wild.

Locator of outside of current Macduff aquarium.
Macduff Marine Aquarium has been open for more than 25 years. Image: DC Thomson

A second floor will be added to create a cafe restaurant with views across the Moray Firth as well as to the inside of the central kelp tank.

New outside viewing decks are also planned to provide areas for wildlife spotting.

The central tank and general layout of the current building will remain the same but exhibits will be upgraded with new features.

First images of aquarium expansion

A second floor will be added to the building in the extension. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
A new cafe restaurant is expected to give views over the Moray Firth. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Diners will also be able to look into the central tank from the cafe. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Hopes to create ‘one-of-a-kind’ aquarium experience in UK

Macduff Marine Aquarium has been operated by the council for more than 25 years and welcomes 50,000 visitors every year.

The plans are expected to go through the planning process in the autumn with hopes the work will start next year.

Craig Matheson, Aberdeenshire Council’s principal architect on the design team, said: “The extension design is influenced by the aquarium’s context near to the harbour and engages the building with its coastal setting and sea views, creating an exciting first impression for visitors as they arrive.

“The surrounding area will be landscaped to improve biodiversity and encourage people to use the space with children’s activities, whilst the proposals will be mindful of nearby residential properties.

Michael Gove visited the aquarium on a recent trip to the north-east. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It is an interesting challenge to design around the aquarium’s central display tank and collection of marine animals that will be maintained throughout, but we are confident that the design successfully combines the existing building with the bold new frontage.”

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who visited the aquarium recently, said: “UK Government money for Macduff Aquarium will help expand the site and allow more families and visitors to see the wonderful marine life.

“It was great to see how levelling up funding will help increase tourism, deliver jobs and provide better facilities for the whole community to enjoy.”

Events are being held in Macduff and Banff for locals to learn more about the project. The first of which is on Tuesday, September 12 from 5pm to 7pm.

An online survey has been launched where people can learn more and have their say HERE.

