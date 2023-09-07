Macduff Marine Aquarium expansion: First images released of ambitious new vision for attraction

The first image of an expansion to Macduff Marine Aquarium have been released.

Aberdeenshire Council has secured £20 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up scheme for a series of coastal projects.

The Cultural Tides: North Sea Connections initiative also includes the development of a cultural quarter in Peterhead centred on the vacant Arbuthnot House.

Now the first images of the expansion of Macduff Marine Aquarium have been released by the council.

What will be in Macduff aquarium expansion?

Aberdeenshire Council says the expansion of Macduff Marine Aquarium is needed to improve the experience for visitors and make them stay longer.

A new lobster hatchery is planned with hands-on events for learners for people to see the species grown from larvae until they are old enough to be released into the wild.

A second floor will be added to create a cafe restaurant with views across the Moray Firth as well as to the inside of the central kelp tank.

New outside viewing decks are also planned to provide areas for wildlife spotting.

The central tank and general layout of the current building will remain the same but exhibits will be upgraded with new features.

First images of aquarium expansion

Hopes to create ‘one-of-a-kind’ aquarium experience in UK

Macduff Marine Aquarium has been operated by the council for more than 25 years and welcomes 50,000 visitors every year.

The plans are expected to go through the planning process in the autumn with hopes the work will start next year.

Craig Matheson, Aberdeenshire Council’s principal architect on the design team, said: “The extension design is influenced by the aquarium’s context near to the harbour and engages the building with its coastal setting and sea views, creating an exciting first impression for visitors as they arrive.

“The surrounding area will be landscaped to improve biodiversity and encourage people to use the space with children’s activities, whilst the proposals will be mindful of nearby residential properties.

“It is an interesting challenge to design around the aquarium’s central display tank and collection of marine animals that will be maintained throughout, but we are confident that the design successfully combines the existing building with the bold new frontage.”

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who visited the aquarium recently, said: “UK Government money for Macduff Aquarium will help expand the site and allow more families and visitors to see the wonderful marine life.

“It was great to see how levelling up funding will help increase tourism, deliver jobs and provide better facilities for the whole community to enjoy.”

Events are being held in Macduff and Banff for locals to learn more about the project. The first of which is on Tuesday, September 12 from 5pm to 7pm.

An online survey has been launched where people can learn more and have their say HERE.