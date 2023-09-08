MP calls for replacement for ‘dangerous’ Cortes junction in Aberdeenshire

A north-east MSP is calling for the Cortes junction in Aberdeenshire to be replaced.

David Duguid has written to transport minister Fiona Hyslop urging her to look at the “dangerous” junction following an incident where six people were taken to hospital.

Mr Duguid has highlighted the need for urgent action to be taken to prevent further “trauma” for families at the A90/A952 Cortes junction near Lonmay.

‘It’s badly built and urgently needs replaced’

He said: “The recent crash which resulted in six people being injured shows how incredibly dangerous the Cortes junction is and the pressing need for a replacement roundabout to be installed.

“You only have about 10 seconds of sight before leaving the junction due to the speed of vehicles approaching. It’s badly built and urgently needs to be replaced.

“As we have seen with the Toll of Birness which also needs upgraded, our north-east trunk road network is continually overlooked in favour of other parts of the country. This has been shown in the Scottish Government’s STPR2 which only earmarks the A90 through Dundee for improvement.

“I’m calling on the SNP Government to sit up and take notice of recent collisions as evidence of the need to overhaul this treacherous junction.”

In his letter to Mrs Hyslop, he stated how regional transport body Nestrans has proposed a roundabout to be installed at Cortes.

‘Causing trauma to local families on a weekly basis’

Nestrans also hopes to introduce “2+1 lanes” to Peterhead and Fraserburgh to enable safe overtaking.

However, without support from the Scottish Government – which is responsible for the junction and the wider A90 trunk road, including the Toll of Birness junction, where the A952 rejoins the A90 to the south – this will not happen.

Mr Duguid continued: “I fully support the proposals from Nestrans and urge you to give some clarity on if you will back these plans, how much you will invest, and when we can expect work on improving safety at these junctions on the A90 before another fatality occurs.

“Last week’s incident at the Cortes junction shows that, in its current condition, it is not fit for purpose and is causing trauma to local families on a weekly basis.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We will respond to the letter in due course.

“Road safety is of paramount importance and we are working with Police Scotland and our Operating Company to understand the circumstances of the incident.

“As police inquiries are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”