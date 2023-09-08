MP calls for replacement for ‘dangerous’ Cortes junction in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP calls for replacement for ‘dangerous’ Cortes junction in Aberdeenshire

Six people were injured in a collision last week.

By Shanay Taylor
An MP is urging the Cortes junction on the A90 after a collision injured six people.
A north-east MSP is calling for the Cortes junction in Aberdeenshire to be replaced.

David Duguid has written to transport minister Fiona Hyslop urging her to look at the “dangerous” junction following an incident where six people were taken to hospital.

Mr Duguid has highlighted the need for urgent action to be taken to prevent further “trauma” for families at the A90/A952 Cortes junction near Lonmay.

David Duguid at the Toll of Birness on the A90. Image: David Duguid MP.

‘It’s badly built and urgently needs replaced’

He said: “The recent crash which resulted in six people being injured shows how incredibly dangerous the Cortes junction is and the pressing need for a replacement roundabout to be installed.

“You only have about 10 seconds of sight before leaving the junction due to the speed of vehicles approaching. It’s badly built and urgently needs to be replaced.

“As we have seen with the Toll of Birness which also needs upgraded, our north-east trunk road network is continually overlooked in favour of other parts of the country. This has been shown in the Scottish Government’s STPR2 which only earmarks the A90 through Dundee for improvement.

“I’m calling on the SNP Government to sit up and take notice of recent collisions as evidence of the need to overhaul this treacherous junction.”

In his letter to Mrs Hyslop, he stated how regional transport body Nestrans has proposed a roundabout to be installed at Cortes.

Councillor David Duguid is calling on the transport minister, to take urgent action. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

‘Causing trauma to local families on a weekly basis’

Nestrans also hopes to introduce “2+1 lanes” to Peterhead and Fraserburgh to enable safe overtaking.

However, without support from the Scottish Government – which is responsible for the junction and the wider A90 trunk road, including the Toll of Birness junction, where the A952 rejoins the A90 to the south – this will not happen.

Mr Duguid continued: “I fully support the proposals from Nestrans and urge you to give some clarity on if you will back these plans, how much you will invest, and when we can expect work on improving safety at these junctions on the A90 before another fatality occurs.

“Last week’s incident at the Cortes junction shows that, in its current condition, it is not fit for purpose and is causing trauma to local families on a weekly basis.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We will respond to the letter in due course.

“Road safety is of paramount importance and we are working with Police Scotland and our Operating Company to understand the circumstances of the incident.

“As police inquiries are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

