St Joseph’s School in Aberdeen shut due to flooding

An Aberdeen school is closed today due to flooding.

St Joseph’s RC School on Queens Road is closed to all primary and nursery pupils.

It is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Aberdeen City Council has apologised for the inconvenience, confirming it was due to flooding.

A council spokeswoman said: “The school is closed today due to flooding as a result of utilities failure and it is hoped the school will open as normal tomorrow.”

Local councillor Martin Greig said: “This closure is causing a great deal of disruption to everyone in the school community.

“The cause of the problem needs to be investigated as a matter of urgency. It would be appalling to think this kind of incident could happen again.”