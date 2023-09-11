St Joseph’s School in Aberdeen shut due to flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

St Joseph’s School in Aberdeen shut due to flooding

The school located on Queens Road has been closed to pupils today.

By Ross Hempseed
St Joseph's RC School in Aberdeen.
St Joseph's RC School in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.

An Aberdeen school is closed today due to flooding.

St Joseph’s RC School on Queens Road is closed to all primary and nursery pupils.

It is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Aberdeen City Council has apologised for the inconvenience, confirming it was due to flooding.

A council spokeswoman said: “The school is closed today due to flooding as a result of utilities failure and it is hoped the school will open as normal tomorrow.”

Local councillor Martin Greig said: “This closure is causing a great deal of disruption to everyone in the school community.

“The cause of the problem needs to be investigated as a matter of urgency. It would be appalling to think this kind of incident could happen again.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kevin Dundas, of Framing Point in Rosemount. Aberdeen.
Kevin Dundas follows mum's advice at Framing Point in Aberdeen
Chloe Jackson, left, was inspired to start a choir in Aberdeen after joining a soul choir in Dundee, right. Image: Supplied by Chloe Jackson
Aberdeen nurse wants YOU for neurodiverse choir — even if you can't sing
The hall set up for Kindergym fun
Westdyke Leisure Centre launches urgent appeal for support to keep doors open
Networking at Offshore Europe 2023
Keith Findlay: My key takeaways from Offshore Europe 2023
Aberdeen-based money expert Gary Walker.
Your Money: Aberdeen-based expert reveals how you can invest to beat inflation
Plans for the Abergeldie Estate have been unveiled.
New owner of £23m Abergeldie Estate reveals plans as 175-year-old royal hunting deal is…
Kevin McColgan, the new chief executive at Bancon Group.
New boss in hotseat at Banchory-based Bancon Group
Ethan Varday, 7 enjoying the weather at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Families enjoy unseasonably sunny day in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a £6.7 million fine and a 150mph speeder
Mukitur Rahman who has been in Aberdeen Sheriff Court for robbing children in Aberdeen
Pair jailed for robbing youngsters to fund drug addiction

Conversation