Overnight delays expected on the A9 as safety improvements carried out at Ralia

Bear Scotland will implement a traffic convoy system between 7pm and 6am from September 18-29.

By Ross Hempseed
Ralia junction on the A9.
The Ralia junction south of Newtonmore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Improvement works to a notorious section of the A9 Perth to Inverness road is to be carried out later this month.

Carried out by Bear Scotland, the work to address safety concerns at the Newtonmore/Ralia Junction south of Kingussie will begin on September 18.

Scheduled to last nine nights, there will be disruption along the route, with a traffic convoy system from 7pm until 6am.

A 1,000ft section of the A9 will be upgraded, including road resurfacing and safety improvements.

The work is due to last until September 29, with no work on the Friday and Saturday in between.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This crucial surfacing project along the A9 will fix existing defects and significantly enhance the driving experience for all motorists.

Our teams are committed to executing these works quickly and with safety as our top priority.

“We extend our gratitude to the local community and road users for their patience while we complete the improvements.”

Notorious section of the A9

The A9 at Ralia is becoming infamous as the area has been plagued by increasingly frequent incidents in recent years.

It remains a single-carriageway and has been the site of several collisions this year alone.

In July, four people were taken to Raigmore Hospital following a two-car collision near Ralia.

This was the same day another crash just 12 miles north of Ralia, left two people in the hospital.

The section at Ralia comes just after a dual carriageway section. Image: Google Maps.

Local residents are frustrated over the slow progress of the A9 dualling project, which is now significantly behind schedule.

The section where Ralia is located is one of the largest sections of the single carriageway that remains to be dualled between Crubenmore and Kincraig.

Transport Scotland has still to announce when this 10-mile stretch of the A9 is likely to be dualled.

To find out how the roadworks will affect your journey visit the Traffic Scotland website.

A9 dualling latest

