Gallery: Stonehaven RNLI take part in Aberdeenshire Doors Open Day

Stonehaven RNLI swung open its doors to take part in Aberdeenshire Doors Open Day.

Scores of people turned out to take an inside look at Stonehaven Lifeboat Station as part of the national festival.

Crew members from the station were on hand to give visitors a tour round their facilities, followed by a closer look at the inshore lifeboat the Jamie Hunter.

Doors Open Day, which aims to make Scotland’s cultural heritage accessible to everyone, is now in its 34th year.

There are 50 venues across the north-east taking part.

The Stonehaven team were also on hand this afternoon to talk to any members of the public who may be thinking on starting their journey as an RNLI volunteer.

Our Photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the best moments.