Gallery: Stonehaven RNLI take part in Aberdeenshire Doors Open Day

The lifeboat station took part in Aberdeenshire Doors Open Day.

RNLI Stonehaven open day.
Stonehaven RNLI Station took part in Doors Open Day. Pictured are Cameron Lawson, 5 and a RNLI Crew member. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor

Stonehaven RNLI swung open its doors to take part in Aberdeenshire Doors Open Day.

Scores of people turned out to take an inside look at Stonehaven Lifeboat Station as part of the national festival.

Crew members from the station were on hand to give visitors a tour round their facilities, followed by a closer look at the inshore lifeboat the Jamie Hunter.

Doors Open Day, which aims to make Scotland’s cultural heritage accessible to everyone, is now in its 34th year.

There are 50 venues across the north-east taking part.

The Stonehaven team were also on hand this afternoon to talk to any members of the public who may be thinking on starting their journey as an RNLI volunteer.

Our Photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the best moments.

RNLI open day.
The station opened its doors today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
RNLI station in Stonehaven.
Scores of people turned out. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
People outside the station.
RNLI Crew at the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The RNLI station in Stonehaven.
Guests pictured at today’s event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
People outside the station in Stonehaven.
Different merchandise stalls were set-up. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A little boy at the event.
Crew were on hand to show people around. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Crew members showing people round.
Crew members talking with guests at the open day. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
RNLI crew members.
People were shown round the station. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Stonehaven lifeboat station.
Pictured is Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
RNLI teddy.
Stonehaven RNLI’s cutest member.Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

