Aberdeen care home resident, 72, ticks off bucket-list ‘last ride’ after hundreds of bikers respond to online plea

More than 150 people answered the care home’s call for support on Facebook, eager to help easy rider Edwin get back on the road.

By Dave Lord
Edwin Murray, 72, enjoyed a day out with bikers across Aberdeen after a plea on social media.
Edwin Murray, 72, enjoyed a day out with bikers across Aberdeen after a plea on social media. Image: Derek Ironside/ Newsline Media

A 72-year-old care home resident ticked-off a bucket list dream this weekend thanks to Scotland’s kind-hearted motorcycle community.

Edwin Murray, a resident of Jesmond Care Home in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, has for years longed to get back out on the open road, having previously sold his own BSA motorcycle for £20 aged just 18 in 1969 to fund his wedding.

With reduced mobility and his beloved wife Alison sadly no longer with him, the Inchmarlo native now uses a wheelchair and had all-but given up on his hopes of ever getting his hands on a motorbike again.

Edwin Murray waves at the door of his care home.
Edwin has reduced mobility and had all but given up on getting back on a motorcycle. Image: Derek Ironside/ Newsline Media

However, the former shop owner’s dreams were brought to reality in stunning fashion on Saturday thanks to the staff at his care home, owned by Renaissance Care, who reached out to the local community with a plea for help.

In a matter of hours, more than 150 people answered the home’s call for support on Facebook, eager to help easy rider Edwin get back on the road.

Aberdeen streets lined with well-wishers for Edwin’s ‘last ride’

The streets from Jesmond to the Aberdeen Esplanade were lined with well-wishers as the septuagenarian celebrated his “last ride” with an ice cream and a cup of tea.

Kitted out in leathers donated by Breaking Point bike shop Aberdeen, and with a smile that beamed louder than the throng of roaring engines that accompanied him, Edwin said: “I couldn’t believe it when I got out the door at Jesmond.

“We had a meeting at the home where we chatted about things we loved when we were younger.

Biker Tam Johnston, from Glasgow, took Edwin out for a ride.
Tam Johnston, from Glasgow, took Edwin out. Image: Derek Ironside/ Newsline Media

“I talked about my old BSA bike and how I’d love another go on a motorcycle.

“I knew the home had organised something for me and I was obviously grateful, but I’d no idea it would turn out like this. It was perfect.”

After hearing Edwin’s story, Glasgow man Tam Johnston stepped up to the plate.

Glasgow biker stepped in to help

Tam, 62, works in the Northeast haulage industry, and has been a biker for 45 years.

He offered up a seat on his VW engine-powered Rewaco trike – resplendent in dark metal grey paint with purple leather seats – to ensure Edwin was the star of the show on his trip down to the beach.

Tam said: “It was brilliant meeting Edwin, hearing his story and just chatting motorbikes.

“You tend to find that once you get your first bike, it stays with you for the rest of your life.

“I’ve been a bit of a ‘petrol head’ myself since I was a young guy from seeing Barry Sheene and Evel Knievel on the telly.

“I’ve been out on the road throughout my career driving trucks, but nothing beats the bike and when I saw the message about Edwin, I thought, that’s the job for me.

A smiling Edwin can be seen in the mirrors of his bike.
Edwin’s care home were delighted with the response. Image: Derek Ironside/ Newsline Media

“People have a lot of misconceptions about bikers, but the community is like nothing else.

“They’re so generous with their time, always helping charities and good causes – partly because we never miss an opportunity to get out on the road – but also because we all have this shared belief that if we can do something that helps others, we should.”

Care home ‘so happy Edwin got to make his wish come true’

Edwin’s remarkable story underlines the commitment Renaissance Care has to its residents across the company’s 17 homes in Scotland.

Activities are central to Renaissance’s wellbeing strategy, allowing residents to live happy, fulfilling lives that keep their spirits and physical health in tip-top condition.

Jesmond manager, Dawn Gardiner, explained: “The quality of care is a given at Renaissance Care. Your health and wellbeing is our number one priority, but we’re much more than just a care provider.

“Our residents are our family, and, like your own family, you do everything you can to maintain their lifestyle and wellbeing.

“We’re all so happy Edwin got to make his wish come true and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make that possible.”

