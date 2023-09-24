Sophie Goodwin: Quantity not quality is Aberdeen Women’s issue as recent injuries set off alarm bells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Sophie Goodwin: Quantity not quality is Aberdeen Women’s issue as recent injuries set off alarm bells

One injury should not define the Dons' season - Faye Kirby is not the sole reason why the Dons started the season well, but it is a warning sign.

Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action for Aberdeen Women.
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby sustained an ACL injury during her loan spell with Aberdeen Women. Image: Shutterstock.
By Sophie Goodwin

Sometimes all it takes is three unfortunate letters to crash back to reality.

ACL. The injury has been the hot topic in women’s football.

It does not discriminate. World class stars to grassroots players have been sidelined for lengthy spells, and now Aberdeen Women have become the injury’s next victim.

On-loan goalkeeper Faye Kirby, 19, has returned to parent club Liverpool after sustaining the season-ending injury.

It is a real blow for the Dons, who started the season so well with Kirby having played her part in their early success.

Aberdeen won four of their opening six games – with Kirby keeping two clean sheets – before defeats to Hibernian and Celtic.

Having seen Aberdeen play eight out of the 11 SWPL teams this season, for me, Kirby was one of the best new additions to the league.

Her top-level ability – shot-stopping, distribution and communication, was so clear even at only 19 years old.

Under new manager Clint Lancaster, the Reds play attacking football and have been able to do so with the assurance of a solid backline and impressive goalkeeper.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster, left, with goalkeeper Faye Kirby.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster with goalkeeper Faye Kirby. Image: Shutterstock.

The injury is not just a blow to the Dons, but of course, Kirby too.

The 19-year-old is a real promising talent, and even with this setback, I have no doubt I will still be boasting ‘I watched her play at Aberdeen‘ when she reaches her full potential, having already been tipped as a future England number one.

One injury should not define the Dons’ season – Kirby is not the sole reason why the Dons started the season well, but it is a warning sign.

What Aberdeen hasve done so far this season has worked – they have played some of the best football I have seen them play over the three seasons I have covered the Dons – but it has worked with the caveat of a very light squad.

The issue Lancaster is facing now is he no longer has key parts of the equation at his disposal.

Kirby is not the only injury concern, with midfielder Laura Holden also facing a spell on the sidelines.

It means two of Lancaster’s three summer-signings are now out of action, with the other, 18-year-old Hannah Insch, yet to see many minutes on the pitch.

Injuries are part and parcel of football, but Aberdeen cannot afford anymore – and that feels like an almost impossible eventuality with the state of the current squad.

You cannot fault the players’ effort.

Aberdeen Women players applaud the Balmoral Stadium crowd after the SWPL match against Celtic.
Aberdeen Women players applaud the Balmoral Stadium crowd after the SWPL match against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

They have clearly bought into Lancaster’s style of football, and that has reflected on the pitch, but with the manager having to rely on the same starting XI – what pressure, physical and mental, does that pile on the group?

The other issue is if someone like Eilidh Shore or Bayley Hutchison, or actually if any of the starting XI were to now get injured, who could replace them?

In Aberdeen’s most recent game, a 4-0 defeat to Celtic, five of Lancaster’s seven subs were 18 or younger.

Two of those players had never been involved in a SWPL match-day squad before.

There are bodies to fill the bench, but are they ready to for the step up to the top-flight? Maybe, but it’s a risky, if currently necessary strategy.

Getting those early four wins on the board feels even more important now, as the Dons could face a tough few months until Lancaster can strengthen his squad in the next transfer window.

More from Women's Football

Scotland's Rachel McLauchlan battles with England's Ella Toone at the Stadium of Light.
Scotland Women proved they can compete with top nations, says defender Rachel McLauchlan
Scotland's Christy Grimshaw battles with England's Lauren Hemp in the Nations League match.
Scotland Women encouraged by performance against England despite defeat, says Christy Grimshaw
Kirsty Hanson, number 10, celebrates after scoring for Scotland in a Nations League match against England.
Scotland Women battle but fall to 2-1 defeat to England in Nations League opener
Westdyke Ladies 2023-24 team photo.
Westdyke and Caley Thistle Women raring to get SWF Championship and League One Cup…
Rachel Corsie battles with England's Fran Kirby at the 2019 World Cup.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women embrace underdog role as pressure on England for Nations League…
Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa (Image: SNS)
New deal for Scottish women's head coach Pedro Martinez Losa
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore eager to make most of Scotland U23 opportunity
Caithness Ladies captain Carly Erridge.Image supplied by James Gunn.
Buckie Ladies and Caithness Ladies to meet in Highland and Islands Cup final
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann in action against Celtic.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann keen to push on after making first start of…
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action during her loan spell with Aberdeen Women.
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster disappointed to lose loan goalkeeper Faye Kirby who returns…

Conversation