Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Tractors, cars and bouncy castle bring the fun to Aden Country Park

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy a day at the annual event.

Rudi Steele, 4 at Aden Country Park's heritage and tractor day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Rudi Steele, 4 at Aden Country Park's heritage and tractor day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Louise Glen

An annual heritage and tractor day at Aden Country Park, near Mintlaw, was a treat for vintage vehicle lovers.

The event – Aden Heritage and Tractor Day – held at the park today, Sunday, between 11am and 3.30pm saw hundreds of visitors take part in a host of events.

On show were dozens of vintage tractors, a fleet of impressive cars as well as train rides, a bouncy castle, and a farmers market.

There were even horse-driven carriages on site, as a special treat for visitors.

For children, there was face painting, a wheelie fun track and trampolines.

A Men’s Shed Open Day and tool sale was also held at the country park.

Organisers thanked everyone who came along.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all the best moments.

Aden Country Park’s heritage and tractor day.
A great turnout for the heritage and tractor day.
Many vintage models on display today.
People were able to walk round the tractors and inspect them properly.
Some models were more popular than others.
Even the little kids enjoyed spending time around the tractors.
A nice turnout for the tractors and vintage cars that attended the event today.
A family day out in Mintlaw.
Coen Coutts, 3 having a go on one of the tractors!
Brothers Henry, 2 and Arthur Gorham, 4 having a great time!
Many different vintage tractors lined up in the field varying in model and age.
Time to inspect the blue tractors.
Many vintage cars were also lined up in the Park today. 
Proud owners buffing up their vehicles. 
Rudi Steele, 4 proudly stands in front of one of the tractors.
Families walked around the tractors.
Some older forms of transport also on display.
All smiles as they proudly pose for a picture with one of the vintage tractors.
Thomas Curry, 2 admiring one of the vintage cars on display.
A family day out at Aden today.
An event that brought people together through their love of vintage transport.

 

