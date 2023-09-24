Gallery: Tractors, cars and bouncy castle bring the fun to Aden Country Park

An annual heritage and tractor day at Aden Country Park, near Mintlaw, was a treat for vintage vehicle lovers.

The event – Aden Heritage and Tractor Day – held at the park today, Sunday, between 11am and 3.30pm saw hundreds of visitors take part in a host of events.

On show were dozens of vintage tractors, a fleet of impressive cars as well as train rides, a bouncy castle, and a farmers market.

There were even horse-driven carriages on site, as a special treat for visitors.

For children, there was face painting, a wheelie fun track and trampolines.

A Men’s Shed Open Day and tool sale was also held at the country park.

Organisers thanked everyone who came along.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all the best moments.