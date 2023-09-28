£45k of drugs seized from Aberdeen home in police raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£45k of drugs seized from Aberdeen home in police raid

Officers made the discovery on Jute Street.

By Louise Glen
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Image: Police Scotland.

Two men are due to appear in court after it is alleged £45,000 worth of drugs were found in an Aberdeen home.

Officers made the discovery at a property on Jute Street, yesterday, recovering what are believed to be quantities of heroin and crack cocaine.

The men,  aged 29 and 19, are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, Thursday September 28.

Detective Constable Lewis Ingram said: “This will have caused considerable disruption to criminal activity and highlights our commitment to cracking down on drugs.

“We remain committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities and we will use every tool and resource at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

He added: “Anyone with any information or concerns regarding drugs in their community should contact police via 101.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Chief commercial officer Laura Iley, front centre, and other members of the growing Scottish team at Aspectus.
Aspectus enjoying the city life in heart of Aberdeen
To go with story by David McPhee. Thug gave man waiting on bus a 'wet willy' before telling cops he'd 'rape their sisters' Picture shows; Nico Tole admitted carrying out a series of intimidating and offensive acts.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 27/09/2023
Teen gave 'wet willy' to stranger before telling police he'd rape their little sisters
Bankhead Avenue where the incident took place. Image: Google Maps.
Cyclist taken to hospital following collision near Bucksburn roundabout
Izzy Noble on stage at the Tivoli Theatre.
Schoolgirl, eight, with cancer to star in Archie Foundation variety show at Tivoli Theatre
North-east businessman Duncan Barton is fundraising for Doddie Weir foundation.
North-east businessman to cycle to Paris with rugby stars in bid to raise £555k…
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: List of north and north-east cinemas showing film and…
Brandon Gervaise has been banned from the roads after he was found to have cocaine and cannabis still in his system while driving. Image: DC Thomson.
Driver caught with 'astronomical' amount of cocaine in system
New Arc founders Keith and Pauline Marley at the rescue centre site near Auchnagatt. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
New Arc founders win long-running battle to build home next to animal sanctuary they…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kyle Rossiter from Peterhead appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Picture shows; Kyle Rossiter from Peterhead appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.. n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Thug jailed for £40,000 home invasion by masked gang who threatened to cut off…
Braemar Folks Festival is tuning up for top notch musicians.
Braemar tuning up for biggest folk festival yet