£45k of drugs seized from Aberdeen home in police raid

Two men are due to appear in court after it is alleged £45,000 worth of drugs were found in an Aberdeen home.

Officers made the discovery at a property on Jute Street, yesterday, recovering what are believed to be quantities of heroin and crack cocaine.

The men, aged 29 and 19, are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, Thursday September 28.

Detective Constable Lewis Ingram said: “This will have caused considerable disruption to criminal activity and highlights our commitment to cracking down on drugs.

“We remain committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities and we will use every tool and resource at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

He added: “Anyone with any information or concerns regarding drugs in their community should contact police via 101.”