‘Don’t hate, educate’: Dog owners gather in Aberdeen to protest XL bully ban

North-east dog owners have gathered at Castlegate to protest the banning of bully XLs.

Around 25 people turned out in Aberdeen city centre for the peaceful protest, with all in attendance strongly against the ban.

Handmade signs were put on display to clearly share the group’s message while leaflets were handed out to passersby to encourage them to sign an online petition.

The event was organised by Dyce resident, Dillan Neil, who is the owner of two-year-old XL bully, Roxy.

“It’s not the breed, it’s the owner,” he said. “We want registration of breeders and there needs to be more awareness among owners so they know what to expect with these breeds.

“Everyone here today is clearly passionate about this cause. It’s a hard pill for us all to swallow, and I’m honestly a bit speechless about it all.”

XL bully ban announced earlier this month

Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced XL bullies would be outlawed following a spate of dog attacks.

While some campaigners welcomed the news, a number of pet owners and animal charities condemned the action.

Powers over the banned breeds list are held at Holyrood which means a ban put in place by the UK Government would not automatically apply above the border.

Those in attendance today said the uncertainty around the issue in Scotland is one of their biggest concerns.

Bethany Lillico and her seven-year-old daughter, Daisy, travelled from Hopeman for today’s event.

The family have a Yorkshire Terrier called Hearoch and a Cane Corso-cross called Reggie back at home.

She said: “It’s a tragedy what has happened to the victims of the dog attacks. But banning them is not the right thing.

“Just because a few dogs have a reputation based on bad owners, they’re all getting clubbed together. The government need to look at who is breeding and who is allowed to own them.”

‘Address the root of the issue’

When the ban was announced, the Scottish SPCA and The Kennel Club released a joint statement saying the government must tackle “unscrupulous breeders” and “irresponsible owners”.

Another woman at the protest, who rescued her XL bully, agreed the “root of the problem” has to be addressed instead of putting a ban in place.

She said: “I went through this same rigmarole 10 years ago with my Staffies, people presuming they were dangerous. I’m here because banning breeds does not work, and the studies have shown that.

“I think the government need to target the root of the problem instead of taking the easy knee-jerk reaction. I think we should license dog owners, normalise muzzling dogs if they are reactive and get owners to keep their dog on a lead if its recall is not 100%.

She shared people on the street have started reacting differently to her and her dog since the intended ban was announced.

“People used to always speak but are now crossing the road to avoid us. This ban is only going to punish the responsible owners,” she added.