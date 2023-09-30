‘Don’t hate, educate’: Dog owners gather in Aberdeen to protest XL bully ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Don’t hate, educate’: Dog owners gather in Aberdeen to protest XL bully ban

North-east owners have been left angry and confused over the plans to ban certain dogs.

By Ellie Milne
Daisy and Toro the dog
Daisy says hello to six-month-old Toro at the gathering in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

North-east dog owners have gathered at Castlegate to protest the banning of bully XLs.

Around 25 people turned out in Aberdeen city centre for the peaceful protest, with all in attendance strongly against the ban.

Handmade signs were put on display to clearly share the group’s message while leaflets were handed out to passersby to encourage them to sign an online petition.

The event was organised by Dyce resident, Dillan Neil, who is the owner of two-year-old XL bully, Roxy.

“It’s not the breed, it’s the owner,” he said. “We want registration of breeders and there needs to be more awareness among owners so they know what to expect with these breeds.

“Everyone here today is clearly passionate about this cause. It’s a hard pill for us all to swallow, and I’m honestly a bit speechless about it all.”

Group at Castlegate with signs
A group gathered with signs at Castlegate on Saturday to speak out against the XL bully ban. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

XL bully ban announced earlier this month

Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced XL bullies would be outlawed following a spate of dog attacks.

While some campaigners welcomed the news, a number of pet owners and animal charities condemned the action.

Powers over the banned breeds list are held at Holyrood which means a ban put in place by the UK Government would not automatically apply above the border.

Those in attendance today said the uncertainty around the issue in Scotland is one of their biggest concerns.

Bethany Lillico and her daughter Daissy talk to Toro
Bethany Lillico and her daughter Daidy, 7, talk to Toro. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Bethany Lillico and her seven-year-old daughter, Daisy, travelled from Hopeman for today’s event.

The family have a Yorkshire Terrier called Hearoch and a Cane Corso-cross called Reggie back at home.

She said: “It’s a tragedy what has happened to the victims of the dog attacks. But banning them is not the right thing.

“Just because a few dogs have a reputation based on bad owners, they’re all getting clubbed together. The government need to look at who is breeding and who is allowed to own them.”

‘Address the root of the issue’

When the ban was announced, the Scottish SPCA and The Kennel Club released a joint statement saying the government must tackle “unscrupulous breeders” and “irresponsible owners”.

Another woman at the protest, who rescued her XL bully, agreed the “root of the problem” has to be addressed instead of putting a ban in place.

A woman holding a sign to protest the XL bully ban
Those in attendance made signs to share their views. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

She said: “I went through this same rigmarole 10 years ago with my Staffies, people presuming they were dangerous. I’m here because banning breeds does not work, and the studies have shown that.

“I think the government need to target the root of the problem instead of taking the easy knee-jerk reaction. I think we should license dog owners, normalise muzzling dogs if they are reactive and get owners to keep their dog on a lead if its recall is not 100%.

She shared people on the street have started reacting differently to her and her dog since the intended ban was announced.

“People used to always speak but are now crossing the road to avoid us. This ban is only going to punish the responsible owners,” she added.

