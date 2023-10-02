Aberdeen’s free fireworks display to return for Bonfire Night

Aberdeen’s fireworks display will be back to bring the sparkle to the Beach Esplanade when it returns on November 5.

The display, which will take place on Guy Fawkes Night, will mark the start of Aberdeen’s 2023 Winter Festival programme.

The free event, organised by Aberdeen City Council and hosted by Northsound 1’s Jeff and Lauren in the Morning, will begin with a charity firewalk, provided by Inspire, from 6:30pm, with the main fireworks display at 7:30pm.

Created by fireworks and pyrotechnics specialists – 21CC, the display promises to dazzle crowds and entertain young and old with this year’s theme of Aberdeen, with attendees invited to listen out for songs that describe the city.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Christian Allard said: “The return of the fireworks to the Beach Boulevard was much welcomed last year and we are looking forward to another magnificent turnout this November.

“21CC has joined us to provide this year’s display which is sure to delight guests of all ages.”

Park and ride available

Park and ride buses, provided by Stagecoach, will be available from Bridge Don, Kingswells, and Souter Head Road in Altens to bring people to and from the event.

Return travel is available for £3 for adults, £1.50 for children and £7 for a family ticket for up to two adults and three children.

People are advised they should not bring alcohol, fireworks or sparklers to the display, as well large bags, with bag searches taking place on arrival.