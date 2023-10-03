‘I smoked 40 cigarettes a day’: Banff woman shares her remarkable journey to quitting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I smoked 40 cigarettes a day’: Banff woman shares her remarkable journey to quitting

Avril Bruce reveals her determination to stay off cigarettes amid challenging circumstances.

By Shanay Taylor
Avril Bruce has opened up about her journey to quit smoking. Image: Avril Bruce.
Avril Bruce has opened up about her journey to quit smoking. Image: Avril Bruce.

A mum from Banff who used to smoke 40 cigarettes a day has told of her remarkable journey to quit smoking.

Avril Bruce took up smoking at the age of 13 after being peer-pressured in secondary school.

Back then she would smoke around 15 cigarettes a day with the allure of fitting in with the ‘cool’ kids.

Trying several times to break the habit, the 53-year-old has managed to stop once before.

Ms Bruce said: “I tried several times throughout my life to stop smoking and I successfully quit when I was pregnant with both my girls.”

Although patches contributed to this at the time, she revealed that “mind over matter” has been more successful than anything else.

‘I Smoked 15 cigarettes a day at the age of 13’

By the time she reached the age of 40, her addiction escalated as she would smoke as many as 40 cigarettes a day.

Her latest journey to stop smoking began five years ago after she felt triggered by a health scare.

Ms Bruce recalls how she was “physically unable” to have a cigarette when she was rushed into intensive care as she had a pulmonary embolism in her lungs.

“It was a quick sharp shock but, even on that day when I found out what was happening to me, I still tried to go out for a cigarette. Physically, I was unable to, so that’s when I decided to stop”, she added.

Someone lighting their cigarette
Avril stopped smoking five years ago. Image: Shutterstock.

Admitting to having other addiction issues over the years, “smoking was by far the hardest to overcome”.

However, her determination is “unshakable” this time around as the cost-of-living crisis has taken on a deeply personal meaning.

This year, Avril has participated in the ‘Cost of Living, Cost of Smoking: Community Intelligence for Public Health’ research project in Aberdeenshire.

The project is funded by ASH Scotland, led by the University of Aberdeen, and facilitated by Turning Point Scotland.

Her involvement in the project has enabled her to gain a deeper understanding of the hazards of vaping and contribute to efforts to prevent her family from falling into the same smoking trap.

Vaping ‘not the solution’ for ex-smoker

After beating her habit of smoking, she started to vape as a less harmful alternative but as time has passed she shares that vaping is not the solution she had hoped for.

She said: “The addictive grip of nicotine is as strong as it was when I was smoking and I’m getting discomfort in my throat and nose, so I need to find a way to get off the vapes too. I’m desperate to stop vaping.”

Taking part in the cost-of-living project, she has learned of all the avenues of help that are out there for free.

Saying she “had no idea there was help available, let alone that it was free”, she now knows of the Quit Your Way Service or that help can be provided by the GP or pharmacy.

She recently took up vaping. (Image: Master_foto/Shutterstock)

Ms Bruce added: “One revelation that struck a chord with me was the financial aspect of quitting smoking.

“While the prospect of saving money was motivating, it was even more compelling to learn how that money could add up and be redirected toward more rewarding pursuits, like a holiday or gifts for family members.

“It is amazing to see the results when you stop smoking and the rewards of the money saved.”

Ms Bruce also advocates for early education about the dangers of smoking and insists that knowledge is the most powerful weapon against addiction.

Adding: “I can see the impact early intervention is already having on my younger grandchildren – they’re much more aware of the dangers of smoking and vaping so early education is crucial.”

Five years down the line, Avril is still going strong

She used a combination of mindfulness and recognising her cravings, breathing exercises, relaxation techniques, and the support of her loved ones to overcome her addiction.

She said: “Five years down the line, I’m still successful in not smoking.

“I’ve come a long way, and I want to keep going. I’m determined to help others and make sure my grandchildren have a brighter, smoke-free future.”

