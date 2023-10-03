Ports giant hints at major offshore wind base for Cromarty Firth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ports giant hints at major offshore wind base for Cromarty Firth

Associated British Ports says it is investigating an area near Nigg Energy Park.

By Keith Findlay
Aerial view of land next to Nigg Energy Park.
Aerial view of land next to Nigg Energy Park. Image: Weber Shandwick

The UK’s largest port operator has identified part of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) as having potential for a new offshore wind farm manufacturing and assembly base.

Associated British Ports (ABP), which runs more than 20 ports in England, Scotland and Wales, is looking at prospects for a site around Pitcalzean Farm, near Global Energy Group‘s Nigg Energy Park.

ABP said it was to investigate the area “for the development of infrastructure to support offshore wind manufacturing, assembly and marshalling”.

Port firm says development could maximise investment, jobs and ‘opportunity’

The company added the site could support both fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind projects and play a “major role” in the development of current and future ScotWind leasing rounds.

It will be working closely with “key local stakeholders and the community” as it considers the potential of the location over the coming months.

ABP also said development of the site could “help maximise the delivery of investment, jobs and opportunity for the Cromarty Firth and the wider region”.

Henrik Pedersen, the firm’s chief executive, said: “Offshore wind offers huge potential to generate green energy and – if the right conditions are in place – significant jobs and prosperity benefits to Scotland and the UK.

“We’re excited to explore the potential of Nigg, applying our experience across the UK.”

Henrik Pedersen, CEO of Associated British Ports.
Henrik Pedersen, CEO of Associated British Ports. Image: Weber Shandwick

This experience has been built up at ports including Grimsby, Hull, Lowestoft and Barrow which already host significant offshore wind activity.

The company is currently developing plans for an investment of about £500 million at Port Talbot, in South Wales, which is earmarked for a major offshore wind construction facility.

ABP will be applying learning from that development as it assesses options for Nigg.

‘Great new potential’

ICFGF chief executive Calum MacPherson said: “Offshore wind presents great new potential for growing investment, and good jobs for the Inverness and Cromarty Firth areas.

“It’s good to see an additional experienced port operator coming on board who wants to work with the existing green freeport members and local communities to help maximise the potential of the area.”

The Floating Offshore Wind Taskforce’s recently published Industry Roadmap 2040 document says  planned floating offshore wind projects in Scottish waters alone will require three to five “integration ports”.

A floating wind farm turbine.
A floating wind farm turbine. Image: Ross Johnston

Andy Reay, head of offshore wind for ABP, said: “Ports play a vital role in supporting the UK’s green energy transition.”

ABP said it, along with its custyomers, had invested more than £300m to support the growth of offshore wind in recent years. The group’s ports have supported the installation of more than 500 turbines and already provide support to in excess of seven gigawatts of offshore wind energy output – over half of the UK total.

Its two Scottish ports at Ayr and Troon have recently played an important role in supporting the delivery of onshore wind projects, including South Kyle and Kirk Hill.

Conversation