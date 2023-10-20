Company speaks out after BT scam concerns in Elgin

Assurances have been made that door-to-door crews in Elgin purporting to be from BT are genuine after concerns were raised.

Staff have been seen operating in the Bishopmill and New Elgin areas this week asking about broadband speeds.

However, concerns were growing among some households amid reports some people have been asked for financial details.

It sparked worries that scammers pretending to be from BT may be operating in Elgin.

Agents from BT in Elgin are legitimate

Despite staff wearing light grey high-vis vests with logos from BT and EE, some residents had concerns about whether the door-to-door visits were genuine.

Finance specialists Money Expert, who work with BT, have now told the Press and Journal they have had representatives in Elgin this week.

The company has stressed it notifies the police in advance of arriving in an area that is being canvassed.

Assurances have also been given that agents work to minimise the impact on communities and should be carrying photographic ID.

A spokeswoman for Money Expert confirmed they have been working on behalf of BT in Elgin this week to ease scam concerns.

She said: “Money Expert has a long-standing relationship with BT and aim to help customers secure an appropriate broadband deal for their needs.

“Ensuring we maintain the privacy and respect of the neighbourhoods we canvass in is a priority.

“We adhere to the canvassing regulations to minimise the impact to the communities we canvass. We maintain a ‘Do Not Knock’ list to allow customers to opt out of canvassing from Money Expert.

“Our agents are trained to leave the property immediately upon request of the customer.

“We would urge people that are visited by door-to-door canvassers to always ask for identification and if unsure to seek confirmation of the agent’s identity from the company they say they are representing.

“We hope people continue to remain aware of the possibility of scam canvassing as this is always a risk.”

BT has shared tips on how to spot genuine representatives working for them HERE.

