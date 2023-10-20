Company speaks out after BT scam concerns in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Company speaks out after BT scam concerns in Elgin

Residents became worried when representatives were seen going door-to-door this week.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Mobile phone with BT logo infront of BT logo
Residents had concerns about whether the staff were genuinely working for BT. Image: Shutterstock

Assurances have been made that door-to-door crews in Elgin purporting to be from BT are genuine after concerns were raised.

Staff have been seen operating in the Bishopmill and New Elgin areas this week asking about broadband speeds.

However, concerns were growing among some households amid reports some people have been asked for financial details.

It sparked worries that scammers pretending to be from BT may be operating in Elgin.

Agents from BT in Elgin are legitimate

Despite staff wearing light grey high-vis vests with logos from BT and EE, some residents had concerns about whether the door-to-door visits were genuine.

Finance specialists Money Expert, who work with BT, have now told the Press and Journal they have had representatives in Elgin this week.

The company has stressed it notifies the police in advance of arriving in an area that is being canvassed.

Assurances have also been given that agents work to minimise the impact on communities and should be carrying photographic ID.

Graphic showing person wearing grey vest and ID badge.
What genuine Money Expert staff working for BT should be wearing. Image: BT

A spokeswoman for Money Expert confirmed they have been working on behalf of BT in Elgin this week to ease scam concerns.

She said: “Money Expert has a long-standing relationship with BT and aim to help customers secure an appropriate broadband deal for their needs.

“Ensuring we maintain the privacy and respect of the neighbourhoods we canvass in is a priority.

“We adhere to the canvassing regulations to minimise the impact to the communities we canvass. We maintain a ‘Do Not Knock’ list to allow customers to opt out of canvassing from Money Expert.

“Our agents are trained to leave the property immediately upon request of the customer.

View over Elgin rooftops
Staff have been seen going door-to-door in several Elgin neighborhoods. Image: DC Thomson

“We would urge people that are visited by door-to-door canvassers to always ask for identification and if unsure to seek confirmation of the agent’s identity from the company they say they are representing.

“We hope people continue to remain aware of the possibility of scam canvassing as this is always a risk.”

BT has shared tips on how to spot genuine representatives working for them HERE.

For more Elgin news and updates join our local Facebook group.

