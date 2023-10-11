Serial stalker flew from Middle East to be by victim’s bedside in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Serial stalker flew from Middle East to be by victim’s bedside in hospital

Emma Johnston, former nursery school teacher at Hazlehead Primary, has landed in the dock again - this time for harassing a new victim.

By David McPhee
Emma Johnston was back in court for stalking another partner. Image: DC Thomson.
Emma Johnston was back in court for stalking another partner. Image: DC Thomson.

A serial stalker travelled more than 3,400 miles to visit an ex-boyfriend in hospital – despite the fact he’d begged her to leave him alone.

Emma Johnston bombarded her former partner with hundreds and hundreds of WhatsApp messages, emails and calls following the end of their relationship, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Her campaign of harassment culminated in Johnston flying back from a holiday in the Middle East after hearing that the man had been admitted to hospital.

Johnston took the 3,400-mile journey from Qatar despite the relationship being over and the man repeatedly begging her not to attend, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

It is not the first time the 51-year-old has appeared in court on stalking charges after a relationship turned sour.

In 2021 the former nursery school teacher at Hazlehead Primary was ordered to carry out unpaid work when she flooded another ex’s mother and sister with dozens letters from funeral and crematorium services.

One of her victims, a 71-year old leukaemia sufferer, received calls and letters from funeral directors who understood she had died.

480 pages of WhatsApp messages

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird described the events of the new case to the court.

She said Johnston’s then-partner split up with her by text message following his return from working offshore in Australia.

Following this she sent him 480 pages of WhatsApp messages between September and November 2022 asking what he was doing, where he was and if he would forward pictures of when they were together.

Johnston also claimed the man owed her money for gifts she’d bought him while they were in a relationship.

When he was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at the beginning of November last following a heart attack, Johnston immediately flew thousands of miles from Doha to be at his bedside, despite being asked not to come.

She also called the man’s family – even when they asked her to stop because it increased his stress levels.

Johnston then called the hospital and asked a nurse to put the man on the phone, which resulted in him having to request that she not be permitted to contact him or visit the hospital.

Stalker called when police were at victim’s home

Upon being discharged from the hospital, the man found that Johnston had sent him 263 emails to his work and personal accounts.

She also attended at the man’s home where she would leave notes on his doorstep or put them through his letterbox.

One such note – written on tissue paper – stated: “Still waiting on my shoes and money, please.”

The man contacted police, who arrived at his house to find him getting a series of calls from Johnston.

When he answered one and put her on speaker phone, the officers heard her ask him: “Are you back in hospital? Please just let me know you’re okay. Are you okay? Are you back in hospital? Are you back in hospital Can you just let me know you’re okay?”

Johnston then continued to send written letters to his home demanding money.

As she was arrested on December 19 last year, Johnston told police officers: “It’s quite unfair, we were together and he’s thrown me out of the house.

“He made lots of promises and we were together for a year and a half. He didn’t want to see me again. I went past the house to get my stuff back but he wouldn’t give it to me. He owes me £600.”

Appearing in the dock, Johnston pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in a course of conduct that caused fear and alarm to her former partner.

Emma Johnston leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court on a previous occasion. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Her defence solicitor, Stuart Murray, told the court that his client had been “very much in love” with her ex-boyfriend and had “struggled to move on with her life” following the end of the relationship.

“It’s clear that she repeatedly contacted the complainer against his wishes,” Mr Murray said.

“Ms Johnston is still reeling from the end of that relationship but she knows that she’ll have to move on from that.

“She is remorseful and she knows she’ll need to make some changes.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Johnston: “It seems to me that it’s a specific type of behaviour that needs addressing here.”

She made Johnston, of Waterton Lawn, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for six months.

Sheriff Hodge also put an non-harassment order in place, meaning Johnston cannot approach her former partner for three years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The major training exercise was held near Aberdeen's north port. Images: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Images show major oil spill training off Aberdeen as expert teams 'prepare for the…
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Pet ban not 'particularly appropriate' for man who kicked dog in face
A house in Aberdeen all decorated for Halloween.
Aberdeen gran who has decorated garden for Halloween for 20 years cuts back amid…
Dogs like this Westie could soon be banned from Aberdeen University. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Dogs could be banned from Aberdeen University - in case they scare students
Construction work on "road safety improvements" starts on the A96 near the B977. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two months of A96 roadworks planned at Kintore roundabout
Aberdeen Christmas market stalls being set up.
Why is it beginning to look a lot like Christmas ALREADY in Aberdeen city…
Cocaine
'I'm just a soldier': Man's plea after being caught with £153,000 of drugs
Mike Gaffney stretching out dough
Ellon residents 'miss Casa Salvatore' and want food and drink scene to match Inverurie's…
Grzegorz Plichta, the drink-driver who drank Jack Daniels behind the wheel in Aberdeen
Drink-driver hit parked car after swigging Jack Daniels behind wheel
A crash happened on the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road in Crimond. Traffic is being diverted. Image: Google Maps.
Road reopens after crash on A90 between Peterhead and Fraserburgh