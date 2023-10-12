‘Cars could be towed’: Parking bans hint at parts of Aberdeen to feature in Granite Harbour TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Cars could be towed’: Parking bans hint at parts of Aberdeen to feature in Granite Harbour TV show

Restrictions will be in place during the the filming of the second series of the BBC police drama.

By Alberto Lejarraga
BBC Granite Harbour Aberdeen
Access to a number of main streets will restricted during the filming of Granite Harbour's second season later this month. Image: BBC Pictures

Traffic restrictions will be put in place on five major streets in Aberdeen due to the filming of Granite Harbour’s second season later this month.

Access to the Beach Esplanade, Marischal Street, Old Meldrum Road, New Pier Road and Mansefield Road will be limited between October 22 and October 27.

Aberdeen City Council issued a traffic order warning that cars parked on the streets during the filming of the police drama could be towed away.

Here’s the full information

The traffic notice states “waiting for any purpose on either side of the Esplanade between its junction with York Street and a point approximately 150 metres north of the junction with York Street except for vehicles associated with the production from 6am on October 22 until 11:59pm on October 27.”

The cast of Granite Harbour, the BBC crime drama that is set in Aberdeen. Image: BBC Picture Publicity.

The note further announces the closure of Mansefield Road between its junctions with Crombie Road and Sinclair Road from 10pm on October 24 to 11pm on October 26.

Sinclair Road will also be closed between its junctions with Mansfield Road and Baxter Street, but only when there is filming, on those same days.

Parking forbidden due to filming

Parking will be forbidden on either side of New Pier Road, between its junctions with Pilot Square and Pocra Quay and on Pocra Quay for 45 metres both sides of its junction with New Pier Road.

Meanwhile, the same restrictions will apply to Old Meldrum Road between its junctions with Station Road, Bucksburn and Mugiemoss Road and to both sides of Station Road, Bucksburn, between its junctions with Old Meldrum Road and Ferguson Court between 6am and 10pm on October 25.

A "road closed" sign on the road
Over 15 streets are now closed in Aberdeen. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

Further road closures in Aberdeen

In addition to the streets affected by the filming of the BBC series, there are several other roads closed in the Granite City:

Countesswells Road is closed to motorists between 194 Countesswells Road and 226 Countesswells Road from Monday October 9 until Monday October 16. There will also be a prohibition of driving on Countesswells Avenue from the junction with Countesswells Road to the rear of property 210 Countesswells Road.

Charleston Road will be closed to drivers from October 17 until November 3 for road maintenance works. The area impacted will be between number 2 and Cove Road.

Allan Street will be closed from 9am on October 16 until 6pm on October 17 between its junction with Broomhill Road and Irvine Place.

Jesmond Drive and Ashwood Drive will have roadworks in place until October 23 at 5pm. The road will be closed for the duration of the works.

Greyhope Road will continue to be closed, above the new south Port of Aberdeen, to allow for geotechnical investigation. The road will be closed from Walker Park to the junction with St Fitticks Road until October 26.

Kingswalk will be closed until October 20 between Kepplehills Road and Kingsway.

South Esplanade East  Parking is forbidden on both sides of South Esplanade East, from Victoria Road to Crombie Place until October 23.

Victoria Street, Dyce There will be no driving on Victoria Street, between Pittmedden Road and McIntosh Crescent (North Entrance) until October 27.

Hayton Road will be closed to drivers on Hayton Road, Aberdeen from Gordons Mills Road to the far side of Dill Road, between October 15 and November 10.

