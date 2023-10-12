‘Cars could be towed’: Parking bans hint at parts of Aberdeen to feature in Granite Harbour TV show

Traffic restrictions will be put in place on five major streets in Aberdeen due to the filming of Granite Harbour’s second season later this month.

Access to the Beach Esplanade, Marischal Street, Old Meldrum Road, New Pier Road and Mansefield Road will be limited between October 22 and October 27.

Aberdeen City Council issued a traffic order warning that cars parked on the streets during the filming of the police drama could be towed away.

Here’s the full information

The traffic notice states “waiting for any purpose on either side of the Esplanade between its junction with York Street and a point approximately 150 metres north of the junction with York Street except for vehicles associated with the production from 6am on October 22 until 11:59pm on October 27.”

The note further announces the closure of Mansefield Road between its junctions with Crombie Road and Sinclair Road from 10pm on October 24 to 11pm on October 26.

Sinclair Road will also be closed between its junctions with Mansfield Road and Baxter Street, but only when there is filming, on those same days.

Parking forbidden due to filming

Parking will be forbidden on either side of New Pier Road, between its junctions with Pilot Square and Pocra Quay and on Pocra Quay for 45 metres both sides of its junction with New Pier Road.

Meanwhile, the same restrictions will apply to Old Meldrum Road between its junctions with Station Road, Bucksburn and Mugiemoss Road and to both sides of Station Road, Bucksburn, between its junctions with Old Meldrum Road and Ferguson Court between 6am and 10pm on October 25.

Further road closures in Aberdeen

In addition to the streets affected by the filming of the BBC series, there are several other roads closed in the Granite City:

Countesswells Road is closed to motorists between 194 Countesswells Road and 226 Countesswells Road from Monday October 9 until Monday October 16. There will also be a prohibition of driving on Countesswells Avenue from the junction with Countesswells Road to the rear of property 210 Countesswells Road.

Charleston Road will be closed to drivers from October 17 until November 3 for road maintenance works. The area impacted will be between number 2 and Cove Road.

Allan Street will be closed from 9am on October 16 until 6pm on October 17 between its junction with Broomhill Road and Irvine Place.

Jesmond Drive and Ashwood Drive will have roadworks in place until October 23 at 5pm. The road will be closed for the duration of the works.

Greyhope Road will continue to be closed, above the new south Port of Aberdeen, to allow for geotechnical investigation. The road will be closed from Walker Park to the junction with St Fitticks Road until October 26.

Kingswalk will be closed until October 20 between Kepplehills Road and Kingsway.

South Esplanade East Parking is forbidden on both sides of South Esplanade East, from Victoria Road to Crombie Place until October 23.

Victoria Street, Dyce There will be no driving on Victoria Street, between Pittmedden Road and McIntosh Crescent (North Entrance) until October 27.

Hayton Road will be closed to drivers on Hayton Road, Aberdeen from Gordons Mills Road to the far side of Dill Road, between October 15 and November 10.