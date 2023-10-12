Turriff United advertise for new manager; Jamie Watt’s time as interim Inverurie manager is over

Turriff United are inviting applications for the position of manager as they search for a replacement for Dean Donaldson.

The Press and Journal revealed yesterday that Donaldson was leaving the Haughs and was the frontrunner to be Inverurie Locos’ new boss.

Although the switch has still to be confirmed by the Railwaymen, Turra have started their hunt for a new manager.

Under-21s coach Graeme Taylor and goalkeeping coach David Scarth took training on Wednesday night and will be in charge for Saturday’s Breedon Highland clash with Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

A Turriff club statement read: “Over the weekend Turriff United Football Club were informed by our manager Dean Donaldson that he wanted to leave.

“As expected we are very disappointed as a club that this has come to fruition in this way. With the process as a whole and also the timing when we have been on a good run, climbing the league and with a Scottish Cup second round tie in the near future.

“We are a progressive club who have made massive strides forward and will work tirelessly behind the scenes to continue that momentum.

“This will now start with the process of appointing a replacement manager with Graeme Taylor and David Scarth taking the team in the interim.

“We are now inviting applications for the position of manager and all enquiries or notes of interest are to be sent to turriffunitedfc@highlandleague.com with a covering letter and CV.”

Watt leaves Locos

Meanwhile, Jamie Watt’s time as interim manager of Inverurie is over.

The former Banks o’ Dee boss arrived at Harlaw Park in January as Andy Low’s assistant manager, but has been at the helm since Low’s dismissal on September 18.

During that period he took charge of five games, the last of which was Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Dyce in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Locos have still to confirm who will be in the dugout for Saturday’s league encounter with Banks o’ Dee.

Watt added: “I leave with a lot of good memories, it’s a great group of lads and I’ve enjoyed my time.

“Coming in as Andy’s assistant manager was a different role for me and I enjoyed it.

“It looked towards the end of last season with reaching the Highland League Cup final that we could build something.

“This season for one reason or another it hasn’t worked out.

“In the last few weeks when I’ve been in interim charge I couldn’t fault the boys, they’ve worked hard and given the club everything.

“I hope for them they can start climbing the league because as a club they should be higher up the league.

“I wish the players and the club all the best going forward.”

Dee and Lossie recruit

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee have signed former Inverurie striker Garry Wood on a contract until the summer of 2025.

The 35-year-old ex-Inverness Caley Thistle, Ross County, Montrose, Peterhead, Formartine United and Brechin City player was released by Locos last month.

In moving to Spain Park, Wood is reunited with his former County team-mate and manager at Formartine Paul Lawson.

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth have signed 18-year-old goalkeeper Arran Anderson from Junior side Lossiemouth United on a two-year contract.

Coasters boss Frank McGettrick said: “Arran was highly-recommended and we’re pleased to sign him.

“He’s at university in Aberdeen so we’re hoping to loan him to a Junior team to help him gain experience.

“Arran’s shown a lot of promise and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”