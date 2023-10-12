Turriff United advertise for new manager; Jamie Watt’s time as interim Inverurie manager is over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turriff United advertise for new manager; Jamie Watt’s time as interim Inverurie manager is over

Turra are seeking a replacement for Dean Donaldson who is the front-runner to take over at Inverurie.

By Callum Law
Turriff United are looking for a new manager to take charge at the Haughs.
Turriff United are looking for a new manager to take charge at the Haughs.

Turriff United are inviting applications for the position of manager as they search for a replacement for Dean Donaldson.

The Press and Journal revealed yesterday that Donaldson was leaving the Haughs and was the frontrunner to be Inverurie Locos’ new boss.

Although the switch has still to be confirmed by the Railwaymen, Turra have started their hunt for a new manager.

Under-21s coach Graeme Taylor and goalkeeping coach David Scarth took training on Wednesday night and will be in charge for Saturday’s Breedon Highland clash with Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

A Turriff club statement read: “Over the weekend Turriff United Football Club were informed by our manager Dean Donaldson that he wanted to leave.

“As expected we are very disappointed as a club that this has come to fruition in this way. With the process as a whole and also the timing when we have been on a good run, climbing the league and with a Scottish Cup second round tie in the near future.

“We are a progressive club who have made massive strides forward and will work tirelessly behind the scenes to continue that momentum.

“This will now start with the process of appointing a replacement manager with Graeme Taylor and David Scarth taking the team in the interim.

“We are now inviting applications for the position of manager and all enquiries or notes of interest are to be sent to turriffunitedfc@highlandleague.com with a covering letter and CV.”

Watt leaves Locos

Meanwhile, Jamie Watt’s time as interim manager of Inverurie is over.

The former Banks o’ Dee boss arrived at Harlaw Park in January as Andy Low’s assistant manager, but has been at the helm since Low’s dismissal on September 18.

During that period he took charge of five games, the last of which was Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Dyce in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Locos have still to confirm who will be in the dugout for Saturday’s league encounter with Banks o’ Dee.

Watt added: “I leave with a lot of good memories, it’s a great group of lads and I’ve enjoyed my time.

Inverurie Locos' manager Jamie Watt
Jamie Watt has left Inverurie Locos

“Coming in as Andy’s assistant manager was a different role for me and I enjoyed it.

“It looked towards the end of last season with reaching the Highland League Cup final that we could build something.

“This season for one reason or another it hasn’t worked out.

“In the last few weeks when I’ve been in interim charge I couldn’t fault the boys, they’ve worked hard and given the club everything.

“I hope for them they can start climbing the league because as a club they should be higher up the league.

“I wish the players and the club all the best going forward.”

Dee and Lossie recruit

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee have signed former Inverurie striker Garry Wood on a contract until the summer of 2025.

The 35-year-old ex-Inverness Caley Thistle, Ross County, Montrose, Peterhead, Formartine United and Brechin City player was released by Locos last month.

In moving to Spain Park, Wood is reunited with his former County team-mate and manager at Formartine Paul Lawson.

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth have signed 18-year-old goalkeeper Arran Anderson from Junior side Lossiemouth United on a two-year contract.

Coasters boss Frank McGettrick said: “Arran was highly-recommended and we’re pleased to sign him.

“He’s at university in Aberdeen so we’re hoping to loan him to a Junior team to help him gain experience.

“Arran’s shown a lot of promise and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”









