Investigation launched after ‘assault’ in Aberdeen school

Police have launched an investigation after an alleged assault at Aberdeen’s Lochside Academy.

Officers said they were at an early stage of their inquiry after it was alleged a teacher and a pupil were involved in an incident at the Altens school.

Lochside Academy is the biggest school in the city.

It serves the Torry, Kincorth, Cove and Nigg areas.

The alleged assault happened shortly before 11am on Thursday morning.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of an assault in the Wellington Circle area of Aberdeen around 11am on Thursday October 12.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

Aberdeen City Council has been asked to comment.