Inverurie Locos confirm appointment of Dean Donaldson as new manager

Inverurie Locos have confirmed the appointment of Dean Donaldson as their new head coach.

Donaldson, a former Locos player, took charge of Turriff United in January 2021 before leaving the club earlier this week.

During his time at Turriff, Donaldson oversaw steady improvement. In his first full campaign (2021-22), they finished 17th in the Breedon Highland League, before finishing 12th in the table last term.

This season United are sitting fifth with 18 points from nine league fixtures.

Donaldson succeeds Andy Low who left the club last month following a poor start to the season.

A Locos statement read: “Inverurie Loco Works FC can confirm that former player Dean Donaldson is our new first team head coach.

“Dean joins us following a successful management spell at Turriff United FC, and was, of course, a highly successful player at Harlaw Park, netting 40 times in 84 appearances.

“He also won two Aberdeenshire Shields whilst wearing the fire red and coal black, and netted in each of his first five Locos appearances.

“Also arriving at Harlaw Park as part of Dean’s coaching staff are first team assistant coaches Jamie Lennox and Greg Moir.

“We are delighted to secure the services of Dean and his coaching team.

“We believe that Dean and his team will provide the coaching structure, guidance and advice which will enhance the current first team squad’s capabilities, whilst further helping to develop the next generation of Locos players.

“We have previously documented our vision for the future of Locos over the coming years.

“Dean and his team have a proven track record of building and developing a squad of exciting talent, and our current squad have much to be excited about, as this new era begins.”

Locos, who sit 16th in the Breedon Highland League, take on Banks o’ Dee at Harlaw Park on Saturday.