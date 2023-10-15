Fire crews extinguish car ablaze on A96 near Blackburn

Crews have extinguished a car that went up in flames near Blackburn.

Emergency services were called to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road at about 3.45pm on Sunday.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed they had received reports of one car on fire on the dual carriageway between the Kinellar and Clinterty roundabouts.

Two appliances were dispatched to the scene from Kintore and North Anderson Drive fire stations.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames with the stop message coming in at 4.05pm.

It is understood police have closed a section of the road and traffic is being diverted through Blackburn.

Stagecoach Bluebird confirmed of its northbound services will be delayed due to the diversion.