Man arrested and woman taken to hospital after vehicle collision in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested and a woman taken to hospital after a vehicle collision in Aberdeen city centre this afternoon.

The incident happened at Catherine Street – off George Street – just after 4pm, with part of the road still closed.

Police confirmed that a woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, with a 32-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident.

A car park for nearby Hutcheon Court remains blocked off by police, with officers in attendance.

‘Inquires are ongoing’

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a vehicle collision on Catherine Street in Aberdeen shortly after 4pm on Tuesday October 17.

“A woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Inquiries are ongoing.”