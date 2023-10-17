Man arrested and woman taken to hospital after vehicle collision in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested and woman taken to hospital after vehicle collision in Aberdeen

The incident happened near George Street at around 4pm today.

By Chris Cromar
Police outside of Hutcheon Court.
Police outside the scene of the collision on Catherine Street. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

A man has been arrested and a woman taken to hospital after a vehicle collision in Aberdeen city centre this afternoon.

The incident happened at Catherine Street – off George Street – just after 4pm, with part of the road still closed.

Police confirmed that a woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, with a 32-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident.

The car park next to Hutcheon Court has been blocked off by police. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

A car park for nearby Hutcheon Court remains blocked off by police, with officers in attendance.

‘Inquires are ongoing’

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a vehicle collision on Catherine Street in Aberdeen shortly after 4pm on Tuesday October 17.

“A woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Inquiries are ongoing.”

