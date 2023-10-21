Dash-cam appeal as Cults crash leaves man in hospital with serious injuries

Police investigating a serious crash in the Cults area of Aberdeen have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The incident, involving a black Vauxhall Meriva, took place at about 11.40am today.

Several police cars were seen in the Craigbank Drive area as officers tried to piece together what had happened in the immediate aftermath.

There were no other vehicles involved.

A 49-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance, with his injuries described as serious.

The road was closed to allow investigations to be carried out and reopened around 4.45pm.

Appeal to find answers as police probe Cults crash

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “A man has been seriously injured as a result of this incident and it is vital we establish exactly what has happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in Craigbank Drive this morning and saw anything which could be of relevance to our inquiries to get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams to review their footage and come forward if they see anything of significance.”

How you can help police investigating incident

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 1257 of Saturday, October 21.

The crash involved one car and took place near the street’s entrance from Kirk Brae.

The fire service was called as well, and dispatched two appliances from Aberdeen’s Central Fire Station.

The team of firefighters assisted the ambulance service by freeing the man from the car, and left the scene just after noon.

