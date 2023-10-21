Dash-cam appeal as Cults crash leaves man in hospital with serious injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dash-cam appeal as Cults crash leaves man in hospital with serious injuries

The incident happened at 11.40am and sparked a major police response.

By Ben Hendry
Police investigating the Cults crash have launched an appeal. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Police investigating the Cults crash have launched an appeal. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Police investigating a serious crash in the Cults area of Aberdeen have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The incident, involving a black Vauxhall Meriva, took place at about 11.40am today.

Several police cars were seen in the Craigbank Drive area as officers tried to piece together what had happened in the immediate aftermath.

There were no other vehicles involved.

A 49-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance, with his injuries described as serious.

The road was closed to allow investigations to be carried out and reopened around 4.45pm.

Police sealed off the road for hours. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Appeal to find answers as police probe Cults crash

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “A man has been seriously injured as a result of this incident and it is vital we establish exactly what has happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in Craigbank Drive this morning and saw anything which could be of relevance to our inquiries to get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams to review their footage and come forward if they see anything of significance.”

The car involved can be seen here. Police have now launched an appeal after reopening the road hours after the one-vehicle Cults crash. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

How you can help police investigating incident

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 1257 of Saturday, October 21.

The crash involved one car and took place near the street’s entrance from Kirk Brae.

The fire service was called as well, and dispatched two appliances from Aberdeen’s Central Fire Station.

The team of firefighters assisted the ambulance service by freeing the man from the car, and left the scene just after noon.

Nearby, emergency services have swarmed on Peterculter as flooding threatens homes in the suburb:

Peterculter residents ‘advised’ to leave homes due to potential flooding

