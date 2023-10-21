Peterculter residents ‘advised’ to leave homes due to potential flooding

People living in parts of the Peterculter area of Aberdeen have been “advised” to leave their homes due to potential flooding.

Residents in the Culter Den, Millbank Terrace and Millside Road areas of the suburb have been asked to leave their properties in case of flooding caused by Storm Babet.

The police are assisting with Aberdeen City Council by knocking on doors to inform locals.

A rest centre has been set up at Culter Village Hall on North Deeside Road in case people need it.

‘Water levels in Culter Burn have risen’

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “We have been monitoring the site all day and sandbags were deployed at about 4pm, however, water levels in Culter Burn have risen further since then.”