Storm Babet: North Sea oil rig east of Aberdeen loses anchors amid turbulent waves

The drilling platform Stena Spey lost half its anchors as the storm continued to rage on across the country.

By Denny Andonova
North Sea drilling platform Stena Spey
The drilling platform Stena Spey is located east of Aberdeen at the moment. Image: Stena Drilling/Supplied.

Two rescue helicopters were sent to the aid of oil workers at a North Sea drilling platform after it lost anchors amid Storm Babet’s furious weather.

Coastguard teams were asked to assist crews on Stena Spey at about 6.45am on Saturday.

A spokesman for the company said the severe weather had caused four of the eight anchors to detach from the platform, which is located 146 miles east of Aberdeen.

All 89 crew members have been accounted for, and are said to be keeping well.

Storm Babet waves crashing at Boddam Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A response number has been set up for concerned relatives on 01224 455199.

A spokesman for the company added: “All support services are being co-ordinated through the shore-based incident response team and every possible effort is being made to safeguard risk to personnel at the scene and resolve the situation.”

Storm Babet rocks oil rigs in North Sea

Earlier this week, another oil rig worker shared footage of the raging waves underneath the North Sea platform he and his crew are currently on.

A video shared by Angus Gillies shows the water is almost reaching the bottom of the platform, as the waves continue to crash at its anchors.

Still, he found some humour in the situation, posting on social media: “Going to be getting rocked to sleep tonight!”

