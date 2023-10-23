A90 reopens between Stonehaven and Brechin, but remains closed to Forfar

The A90 has reopened southbound between Stonehaven and Brechin.

But there is still a diversion route in place between Forfar and Brechin.

The route has been impacted by Storm Babet.

A diversion route is in place.

A spokesperson for Traffic Scotland updated the route information at 00.45am this morning.

In a message online, he wrote: “The A90 has now reopened in both directions between Dundee and Forfar and between Stonehaven and Brechin.

“The carriageway remains closed in both directions between Forfar and Brechin.”

First Minister Humza Yousef is making his way to Brechin this morning to speak to those impacted by the storm.