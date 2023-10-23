A90 reopens between Stonehaven and Brechin, but remains closed to Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A90 reopens between Stonehaven and Brechin, but remains closed to Forfar

The main Aberdeen to Dundee route will be using a diversion.

By Louise Glen
Flooding has impacted on the A90 route between Stonehaven and Brechin. Parts of the road have since reopened.
Flooding on the A90. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The A90 has reopened southbound between Stonehaven and Brechin.

But there is still a diversion route in place between Forfar and Brechin.

The route has been impacted by Storm Babet.

A diversion route is in place.

A spokesperson for Traffic Scotland updated the route information at 00.45am this morning.

In a message online, he wrote: “The A90 has now reopened in both directions between Dundee and Forfar and between Stonehaven and Brechin.

“The carriageway remains closed in both directions between Forfar and Brechin.”

First Minister Humza Yousef is making his way to Brechin this morning to speak to those impacted by the storm.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

25 Main Street in the centre of Alford
Farm shop plans for Alford town centre and row over exercise equipment at Portsoy…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Tree surgeon facing court after man killed by falling timber
Engineers assessing the safety of bridges on the A90 after Storm Babet. Image: Amey
Stretches of A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven reopen after 3-day Storm Babet closure
People and cars gathered in front of Beach Ballroom.
Car-meet held in Aberdeen to remember 22-year-old motorcyclist one month on from death
Star Wars fans were seen at a busy Aberdeen beach now that the weather has turned from Storm Babet.
Gallery: Star Wars cosplayers among crowds flocking to Aberdeen Beach as storm lifts
Damage at Boddam Harbour.
Video: Community rallies to answer plea to clean-up Boddam Harbour after Storm Badet damage
Wendy Taylor died at Water of Lee in Angus during Storm Babet. Image: Police Scotland/Alan Rowan
Woman who died in river during Storm Babet named as crisps entrepreneur, 57
Jim Moir was out clearing flood water from roads in Dunnecht.
Have-a-go-hero hailed a 'superstar' for clearing flooded Dunecht roads using shovel
Peterculter residents (L-R) John McGow, Alistair Baird and Joyce Quarterman have been clearing up their homes following flooding due to Storm Babet. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
'We narrowly escaped': 50 people battle Storm Babet until 3am to save Peterculter families…
Snowfall on the Cairngorms yesterday.
Cairngorms turned into winter wonderland as snow falls across the mountains