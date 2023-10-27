Scotrail trains to Aberdeen and Inverness cancelled with shuttle service in place

Scotrail has cancelled trains to Aberdeen and Inverness as a Met Office yellow weather warning comes into place.

The train operator said that speed restrictions were in place, with passengers being asked to change at Perth for travel to Inverness, or Dundee for travel to Aberdeen.

The temporary arrangement is in place due to a Met Office weather warning that is in place.

Shuttle trains will be in operation in the north – but are likely to be subject to delay.

In a post on X, Scotrail said: “Speed restrictions are now in place, and direct services between the Central Belt and Aberdeen, and Inverness will not run.

“Customers travelling between Edinburgh or Glasgow and Aberdeen/Inverness will need to change at Perth, for travel to Inverness, or Dundee for travel to Aberdeen.”

ℹ️⚠️Speed restrictions are now in place, & direct services between the Central Belt & Aberdeen & Inverness will not run. Customers travelling between Edinburgh or Glasgow & Aberdeen/Inverness will need to change at Perth, for travel to Inverness, or Dundee for travel to Aberdeen. pic.twitter.com/0opJ4ua2yn — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 27, 2023

It continued: “A shuttle train service will run between Inverness and Perth calling stations but will be subject to delay due to the imposed speed restrictions.”

The train will run between Inverness to Perth at – 0644, 0844, 1248, 1450, 1726, 2023. From Perth to Inverness at – 0811, 1003, 1156, 1459, 1617, 1903, 2057.

The post added: “A shuttle train service will run between Aberdeen and Dundee calling stations but will be subject to delay.”

From Aberdeen to Dundee at – 0540, 0740, 0940, 1140, 1340, 1540, 1740, 1940, 2140. From Dundee to Aberdeen at – 0539, 0745, 0945, 1130, 1345, 1530, 1745, 1930, 2145.

Aberdeen to Inverurie and the Dyce – Montrose service will only operate between Aberdeen and Inverurie in both directions.