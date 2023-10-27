Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras: Fall-out as 1,400 PAOK supporters come to Aberdeen

Police were forced to intervene as football fans caused a “slight disturbance” in Aberdeen’s Belmont Street last night.

The incident involving home and away fans happened as Aberdeen took on Greek side PAOK in the Uefa Europa Conference League at Pittodrie.

An estimated 1,400 supporters from Greece’s second city Thessaloniki descended on the north-east for the match.

Despite the “slight disturbance”, police confirmed that no complaints were made or that any crime took place.

A video prior to the match shows PAOK fans gathered in the Castlegate area of the city centre.

During the match itself, live TV footage shared on the Scottish Football Away Days Facebook page showed visiting supporters spitting directly at the camera.

As well as this, a picture shows a PAOK fan throwing a seat at the Aberdeen fans, while others displayed a Palestine flag, despite it being against Uefa’s rules to display “political messages”.

Fans of the visitors were ordered to stay in the stadium for 15 minutes for security reasons at full-time.

On the pitch, it looked like it was going to be a first group stage win of the season for Aberdeen, as second-half goals from Bojan Miovski and Dante Polvara put the Dons 2-0 up.

However, PAOK brought the game back to 2-2, before a 97th-minute penalty following a VAR review secured all three points for the Greek outfit.

The Dons had earlier been denied a penalty of their own after Jack MacKenzie was taken down in the PAOK area with the score at 2-1 – an incident which, controversially, did not appear to be checked by the VAR officials.

Aberdeen play the return fixture against PAOK on Thursday November 9, with the Red Army expected to travel in their numbers for the match.