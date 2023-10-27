Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras: Fall-out as 1,400 PAOK supporters come to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras: Fall-out as 1,400 PAOK supporters come to Aberdeen

Officers had to step in during a 'disturbance' involving home and away fans after Aberdeen faced Greek outfit PAOK in the Uefa Europa Conference League.

By Chris Cromar
An away fan spits at the TV camera during the match between Aberdeen and PAOK. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/TNT Sports.
An away fan spits at the TV camera during the match between Aberdeen and PAOK. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/TNT Sports.

Police were forced to intervene as football fans caused a “slight disturbance” in Aberdeen’s Belmont Street last night.

The incident involving home and away fans happened as Aberdeen took on Greek side PAOK in the Uefa Europa Conference League at Pittodrie.

An estimated 1,400 supporters from Greece’s second city Thessaloniki descended on the north-east for the match.

PAOK fans at Pittodrie.
PAOK had an estimated 1,400 fans at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock.

Despite the “slight disturbance”, police confirmed that no complaints were made or that any crime took place.

A video prior to the match shows PAOK fans gathered in the Castlegate area of the city centre.

During the match itself, live TV footage shared on the Scottish Football Away Days Facebook page showed visiting supporters spitting directly at the camera.

PAOK fans with seat being thrown at Pittodrie.
A broken seat from the away end is thrown towards Aberdeen fans. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.

As well as this, a picture shows a PAOK fan throwing a seat at the Aberdeen fans, while others displayed a Palestine flag, despite it being against Uefa’s rules to display “political messages”.

Fans of the visitors were ordered to stay in the stadium for 15 minutes for security reasons at full-time.

On the pitch, it looked like it was going to be a first group stage win of the season for Aberdeen, as second-half goals from Bojan Miovski and Dante Polvara put the Dons 2-0 up.

PAOK fans with a Palestine flag at Pittodrie.
PAOK fans hold a Palestine flat during last night’s match. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

However, PAOK brought the game back to 2-2, before a 97th-minute penalty following a VAR review secured all three points for the Greek outfit.

The Dons had earlier been denied a penalty of their own after Jack MacKenzie was taken down in the PAOK area with the score at 2-1 – an incident which, controversially, did not appear to be checked by the VAR officials.

Aberdeen play the return fixture against PAOK on Thursday November 9, with the Red Army expected to travel in their numbers for the match.

Ref Watch: Serious competency questions if Jack MacKenzie penalty incident in Aberdeen’s loss to PAOK wasn’t checked by VAR

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour.
Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen
Rubbish bags lined up at Aberdeen beach.
Aberdeen dad urges people to join city's 'biggest ever' litter pick at beach this…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
Glory Valthaty-Roberts and family
'The school is in shock': Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to 'much-loved' Joshua who died…
Crathes Castle
Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook Picture shows; Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
The School Streets initiative aims to increase the number of children walking to and from school. Image: Chris Sumner.
Roads could be closed around Aberdeen schools at bell time
Robert Gordon University bootcamps are helping to create student entrepreneurs.
Creating a new generation of north and north-east entrepreneurs
Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served…
The River Dee during Storm Babet.
Aberdeenshire set for another weekend of heavy rain as yellow warning EXTENDED to Monday

Conversation