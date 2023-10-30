Palace looking for sous chef fit for a King – with ‘chance to live-in’ at Balmoral Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Palace looking for sous chef fit for a King – with ‘chance to live-in’ at Balmoral Castle

King Charles is hiring a live-in chef with experience to deliver food of the 'highest standards'.

By Mike Merritt
The King likes to visit farmers' markets and try regional produce.
The King likes to visit farmers' markets and try regional produce.

He has been seen in Royal Deeside over the years sampling the finest food and drink in the region.

Now, a Sous Chef is wanted by King Charles to cook at his residences including Balmoral and the Palace of Holyrood House.

The King is looking for the new-hire to work 45 hours a week and the successful applicant will also be offered the chance to “live-in“.

They will also be fit to serve for a King –  the job offers “benefits to support your wellbeing and life priorities” and “access to a range of recreational facilities”.

The King is often seen sampling food.

“It’s using your expertise to deliver the highest standards,” says the advert on the Royal website.

“Joining an accomplished team, you’ll work hands-on with your colleagues to deliver food to the highest standards.”

King looking for top cook

“Alongside the Head Chef you’ll lead and motivate the kitchen team, playing an integral part in the day-to-day running of our operations.

“In an environment where development and training is commonplace, you’ll be supported to grow within your role, developing both your managerial and technical cookery skills.

“For the first three months you’ll be based at Buckingham Palace. Following this you’ll work at different Royal Residences across the year, while maintaining a base at Buckingham Palace.”

Balmoral Castle. Picture by DC Thomson.

King has a taste for French cuisine

“You’re an experienced and qualified Chef, ideally at a Junior Sous or Sous Chef level, with a background in premier catering, and looking to take on a new challenge.

“You’ll have a thorough knowledge of the food industry and are trained in classical French cuisine, proficient across all four kitchen sections (larder, veg, sauce and pastry).

Extensive experience in 5-star/premier catering operations, with recent experience at a Junior Sous or Sous chef level, is essential.

The salary for the 45-hours-a-week job is said to be “competitive”.

‘End of an era’ as ‘Mr Ballater’ to shut hardware shop after 43 years

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scotrail train
Aberdeen and Inverness rail services return to normal after heavy rain over weekend
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man drunkenly hit girlfriend over head with plastic chair
Plans have been lodged to enhance Persley Castle Care Home.
Persley Castle Care Home 'could have to close' over narrow windows and gasworks housing…
Rob Aberdein .
Rob Aberdein acquisition sold a year on from takeover of his Moray Group
Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
Scottish fishers hit back with new poll findings showing huge public support
North Sea oil platform
First 27 North Sea licences awarded in 33rd UK oil and gas round
Heavy waves at Aberdeen beach.
North-east battered by waves as floods hit and sea foam covers areas along the…
Finn Mackie was found in possession of hydrochloric acid. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after being caught outside Aberdeen casino with Lucozade bottle filled with acid
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a speeding Dons star and a vengeful ex-girlfriend
Alistair Cassie will close his store in Ballater for the final time.
'End of an era' as 'Mr Ballater' to shut hardware shop after 43 years