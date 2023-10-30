Palace looking for sous chef fit for a King – with ‘chance to live-in’ at Balmoral Castle

He has been seen in Royal Deeside over the years sampling the finest food and drink in the region.

Now, a Sous Chef is wanted by King Charles to cook at his residences including Balmoral and the Palace of Holyrood House.

The King is looking for the new-hire to work 45 hours a week and the successful applicant will also be offered the chance to “live-in“.

They will also be fit to serve for a King – the job offers “benefits to support your wellbeing and life priorities” and “access to a range of recreational facilities”.

“It’s using your expertise to deliver the highest standards,” says the advert on the Royal website.

“Joining an accomplished team, you’ll work hands-on with your colleagues to deliver food to the highest standards.”

King looking for top cook

“Alongside the Head Chef you’ll lead and motivate the kitchen team, playing an integral part in the day-to-day running of our operations.

“In an environment where development and training is commonplace, you’ll be supported to grow within your role, developing both your managerial and technical cookery skills.

“For the first three months you’ll be based at Buckingham Palace. Following this you’ll work at different Royal Residences across the year, while maintaining a base at Buckingham Palace.”

King has a taste for French cuisine

“You’re an experienced and qualified Chef, ideally at a Junior Sous or Sous Chef level, with a background in premier catering, and looking to take on a new challenge.

“You’ll have a thorough knowledge of the food industry and are trained in classical French cuisine, proficient across all four kitchen sections (larder, veg, sauce and pastry).

Extensive experience in 5-star/premier catering operations, with recent experience at a Junior Sous or Sous chef level, is essential.

The salary for the 45-hours-a-week job is said to be “competitive”.