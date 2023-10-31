Hundreds of Aberdeen homes affected by power cut

Hundreds of homes in Aberdeen are currently experiencing a power cut.

Scottish Southern & Electric Networks (SSEN) reported the incident in Heathryfold at 11am today.

An estimated 239 customers are affected.

The blackout is affecting Heathryfold Circle and Auchmill Terrace, located between Bucksburn and Woodside districts.

When will power come back in Heathryfold

The SSEN website reads: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back as quickly as they can.”

The energy company further explains that 11 postcodes are affected.

The estimated time for power to be restored is by 1.30pm today.

SSEN has been contacted for comment.