As Storm Babet hits, who should you contact if you need help in an emergency?

We've got a handy list of contacts for each council area.

By Bailey Moreton
People living in chunks of the north and northeast have been asked to avoid travelling. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

As Storm Babet rages across the north and north-east, who can you call in an emergency?

The Met Office has issued a rare red ‘danger to life’ alert as torrential rain and high winds batter the country.

Residents have been warned of extensive flooding, potential damage to buildings and possible power cuts.

Local authorities have a number of helplines which can be used by those in need during the stormy weather.

Aberdeen

You can contact the Aberdeen City Council flooding team on 03000 200 292.

To report an issue with the A90 or A96, you can call Amey on 08000 830084.

To report fallen trees on the road network call 03000 200 292.

Sandbags will only be deployed “where people/properties become unexpectedly at risk and require immediate support”. Residents are advised they will be refused if they go to a depot or phone them for sandbags.

Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council’s helpline is 03456 081210. It is open 8am to 8pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Reports of fallen trees on roads can also be made to that number, unless outside of those hours, in which case, call Police Scotland at 101.

Residents living in council housing in need of emergency repairs should call 03456 08 12 03.

Calls for emergency social care can be made at 03456 08 12 06.

Floodline can send flood warnings to a friend or relative on your behalf by calling 0345 9881188.

SEPA’s quick dial number for the area is 21100.

Moray

Moray Council’s emergency out-of-hours number is 03457 565656.

Calls about council housing repairs can be made at 0300 123 4566.

Floodline can be called on 0345 9881188, while Sepa’s quick dial number for the area is 22300.

Highlands

Highland Council’s out-of-hours number for flooding is 01349 886690.

The emergency house repairs number is 01349 886691.

Sepa’s quick dial number in the Highlands is 22200.

National contacts

You can keep an eye on the latest forecast and weather warnings at the Met Office.

SSEN’s Power Track site and app has details of power cuts and restoration times, plus you can report any outages.

Traffic Scotland has a dedicated Storm Babet page for road disruption.

Updates on ScotRail services are available on the train operator’s website and social media.

SEPA provide information on flood alerts and you can sign up to receive messages by location.

Are we missing anything? Let us know – get in touch at livenews@ajl.co.uk.

Storm Babet live updates: North east suffers power cuts as trains and ferries cancelled ahead of life-threatening torrential rain

