Man who started wheelie bin fire had threatened to kill ex-partner, her mother and the cat

Following the fire, Scott Morris then sent further messages to his ex which suggested he started the fire.

By David McPhee
A man who threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, her mum and the family cat was later found to have started a wheelie bin fire outside their home.

Scott Morris appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted bombarding the woman with threatening messages over a fortnight.

In the messages the 32-year-old made threats to kill the woman, alongside threats to kill her family by setting fire to their house.

When the couple broke up days later, a wheelie bin was set on fire outside her mum’s home in Northfield.

Morris then sent further messages to his ex which suggested he started the fire.

Threats to kill woman’s family

The charges state that between January 18 and January 29 this year, Morris sent a series of Facebook messages to the woman in which he made threats to kill her.

He also sent messages threatening to kill her family.

A number of messages followed where he made further threats to set fire to her mother’s house and threatened to cause harm to her mother and her cat.

During the exchange, Morris also accused the woman of cheating on him with other men.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

Appearing in court, Morris pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also admitted a second charge of wilfully and recklessly setting fire to a bin.

His solicitor, Mike Monro, requested that background reports be carried out into his client.

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence on Morris, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, to next month for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

