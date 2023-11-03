Liz Cameron: We must pull out all the stops to help budding entrepreneurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liz Cameron: We must pull out all the stops to help budding entrepreneurs

We need more specialised entrepreneurial education programmes in schools and universities.

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce. Image: Mhairi Edwards
By Liz Cameron

You only have to look to Scotland’s past to quickly realise how much entrepreneurship and innovation is steeped in our contributions to the world.

From Andrew Carnegie and Alexander Graham Bell to Arnold Clark and Walker’s Shortbread, taking risks and driving change has been at the core of many of Scotland’s great success stories.

In recent times it has understandably been a difficult prospect for many to consider starting up their own business. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, continued economic uncertainty and rising costs of trading have all contributed to people having less confidence to start a business.

Startling survey findings

A recent survey by Strathclyde University illustrates this hesitation.

The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor 2022-23 found emerging gaps in the entrepreneurial pipeline, with a drop in youth entrepreneurship and a reduction in interest for entrepreneurship as a career option.

We are also lagging the overall UK average and further behind when it comes to women starting a business in Scotland.

The survey showed total early-stage entrepreneurial activity (TEA) – the sum of the nascent entrepreneurship rate and new business owner-manager rate – was 8.8% in Scotland, against a UK average of 11%, in 2022.

Walker's Shortbread at Aberlour in Moray.
Taking risks and driving change has been at the core of many of Scotland’s great success stories. Image: Jason hedges/DC Thomson

This is down from 9.5% in 2021, which means TEA rates in Scotland have remained broadly the same between 2020 and 2022 but have still seen slight regression.

At the same time, while the female-to-male TEA ratio in Scotland remains unchanged from 2021 at 68%, the UK ratio increased from 73% to 79%.

This suggests more women are starting businesses in the rest of the UK, compared to Scotland.

Ethnic minorities continue to show a stronger association, with TEA rates double that of the white population at 17%, compared to 8.5% in 2022.

And the growth in non-white rate means Scotland is now on a par with the UK average.

TEA rates continue to be driven by younger people in the 18-24 age group, despite a three percentage point drop from 13.3% in 2021 to 10.4% in 2022.

The survey also found low confidence continues to be a barrier among non-entrepreneurial adults in Scotland, with six in 10 indicating fear of failure as a reason for not striking out on their own.

The most concerning stat for me is that only four out of 10 people in Scotland believe they have the skills, knowledge and experience to start a business, with only the north-east of England lower at 30%.

For a country that normalised entrepreneurship as a career option, these facts paint a worrying picture – that many Scots have a lack of confidence to start their own business.

Scotland is the birthplace of industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.
Scotland is the birthplace of industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Image: Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock

If we are to restore that confidence and showcase Scotland as an attractive start-up nation, fit for inward investment and ready for the jobs of the future, then we must look at the environment in which to start and grow a company.

We must look at each stage of the process that our young people will go through before they seriously consider starting their own business.

The first step is education. Its role in this context is to normalise entrepreneurship as a career path, equipping people with the interest and skills to consider either starting or joining an early-stage business. We don’t sufficiently expose young people to entrepreneurial thinking and technique.

We need more specialised entrepreneurial education programmes in schools and universities that teach vital skills such as business planning, marketing, financial management and leadership.

Providing practical training and knowledge can equip young people with the necessary tools to start and run their own businesses.

The work of Youth Enterprise Scotland (YES) has been one of the very few examples to note of connecting the early education sector to the private sector.

YES run a variety of enterprise and entrepreneurship programmes for young people aged five to 30 in primary and secondary schools, further education colleges, universities, prisons, and secure and residential units, as well as with community groups.

We should continue to encourage established businesses to collaborate with young entrepreneurs by offering partnerships, joint ventures, or incubator programmes. This can provide access to resources, expertise and infrastructure, creating a supportive environment for start-ups.

A good example of this is the Future Chamber programme at Ayrshire Chamber of Commerce, where business owners under 35 and based in Ayrshire who have been trading for two years receive one year’s free membership of the chamber’s services.

We do need to better join up the landscape that helps facilitate entrepreneurship. This includes government and its agencies, alongside the private sector.

A common model for incentivising and supporting entrepreneurship is how we instil confidence in young people, women and ethnic minorities to consider the world of business.

To fully realise the potential of aspiring entrepreneurs and support them to contribute to Scotland’s future growth and innovations, we must pull out all the stops.

